As if we need one more reason to conclude our society is circling the drain. We turn to those who don’t subscribe to group-think, to identification with the “correct” tribe, and what do we see: a recent string of firings and resignations. And scarcely a soul is alarmed. The price of not fitting in has never been higher.
We don’t need a government to revoke the First Amendment – granting us citizens the life-vivifying waters of free speech and a free press – we quite willingly pucker-up and apply the duct tape.
“Mere unorthodoxy or dissent from the prevailing mores is not to be condemned. The absence of such voices would be a symptom of grave illness to our society.” That bit of free speech from Supreme Court Chief Justice Earl Warren, portending an illness that is ushering us towards our tombstone. What he could not have foreseen is how “mores” has morphed into “tribalism.” The great chasms we have chiseled and the compulsion we feel to choose between us and them, the saved and the damned.
Before we even turn to the more noteworthy resignations, I find it important to reflect upon the practically unlimited amount of information each of us has access to in order to formulate and reformulate our opinions. We have an unimaginable intellectual feast in our midst and yet when it comes to being informed, most lean on either Fox News – the most watched cable channel, or MSNBC its runner-up at number two.
As a senior MSNBC producer aptly put it: “Our viewers don’t really consider us the news. They come to us for comfort.” Having prefabricated information bubble-wrapped and served up for us is a form of social comfort as well as a mental convenience. More importantly, for broadcast news corporations, the packaging and branding is very good for ratings. As is said, ratings are king, and they bring in a king’s ransom in executive pay. (MSNBC is owned by Comcast, whose king is all for comfort: CEO Brian Robert’s haul for 2019 was $36.37 million).
But that’s the American way, isn’t it? We let the market decide and reward those who meet our needs, who will fill the syringe with our information drug of choice so we can get our fix. We feel comfortable once again as conservatives or liberals or whatever political brand happens to get our motor running.
Onto the resignations. New York Times editorial page editor, James Bennet, resigned. He was guilty of the unpardonable sin of exposing readers to an op-ed by conservative Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). The Senator had endorsed the deployment of federal troops to “restore order in our streets.” A large number of Times’ staff thought publishing the editorial treasonous and demanded his head on a platter. And publisher A.G. Sulzberger agreed that Bennet “would not be able to lead the team through the next leg of change that is required.” While he didn’t define what the “next leg of change” would be, we can be fairly certain it does not include diversity of thought.
The organizational message soon becomes clear: self-censor or be censored. That message is increasingly true not only in private commercial settings but in public organizations such as universities. Political scientist, Norman Finkelstein is now having a hard time paying his rent: he had decided to openly criticize (and campaign against) Israel and its treatment of Palestinians. English professor Steven Salaita is able to pay rent, barely – he drives a bus. He had sided with Finkelstein on that issue.
The media has spoken: investing in embedded social enclaves, in tribal warfare, is a good for business. It can also be good for your career as long as you pre-select your talking points from the “correct” homogeneous silo – unlike one chosen by Fox News’s anchor Shepard Smith who walked away from a $15 million dollar paycheck because his own integrity and criticisms of the White House didn’t square with senior executives.
There are layers to free speech; the irony is that, according to research, people are more cautious about expressing strongly held views with friends, acquaintances and co-workers than they are in a public forum or with strangers. The need to have continued acceptance in a person’s social circle is stronger than ever – and we need not speculate how the media feeds that need.
Former New York Times editor, Bari Weiss, yet another free speech advocate and casualty, summed our new atmosphere, “Rule one: speak your mind at your own peril.” Note to my kids: be true to yourself and break rule number one – you’ll always have food and a place to stay.
