Samantha Power, who now leads the U.S. Agency for International Development, struck a dissonant chord for industrial agriculture in a recent ABC News interview. She was asked to comment on the global food crisis. “Never let a good crisis go to waste,” she said, and explained that, “fertilizer shortages are real now because Russia is a big exporter of fertilizer … as a result, we’re working with countries to think about natural solutions like manure and compost. And this may hasten transitions that would have been in the interest of farmers to make eventually anyway.”
Although I’m not writing this from my bunker, and presume you aren’t reading it from inside your root cellar, we are but a few empty silos of wheat, soy, and corn away from that reality. She’s got degrees from Yale and Harvard, so rather than say Samantha is naïve, let’s say she has guts. With 49 million people in the throes of starvation worldwide, it takes some courage to advocate for pre-industrial farming on a global scale.
What we are beginning to hear are cracks in the voices of those sanctioned to uphold corporate norms in our society. If it was a braided, barefoot organic farmer in Missouri who advocated for manure over ammonia fertilizer, we could easily dismiss the comment as stereotypical. Widespread famine is lapping at the doors of developed nations though — and we begin to get the message more clearly when Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey speaks plainly to the House of Commons, “Sorry for being apocalyptic for a moment, but that is a major concern.” Or when Antony Blinken, the U.S. secretary of state, announces at the United Nations that well underway is “the greatest global food security crisis of our time.”
While the scale of the crisis — 1 in 9 people go to bed hungry — has made its way up the political ladders, there is hardly a nod to the inevitable reckoning of how we created this human-made dilemma, much less how we are going to rectify it. There is no shortage of cynicism though. One online comment to Samantha Power read, “unless we have a bountiful yield of unicorn manure to fortify world agriculture this will result in food shortages, conflict, and migration.”
Harvesting unicorn manure may prove more effective in the future given that carbon-based fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and combines won’t be with us much longer. It will be a daunting task to revive dead soils but that, too, must be done.
While consumers in the U.S. stand in shock at the prices along the food aisles of Walmart and Kroger, riots are erupting in the streets of Argentina, Tunisia, Lebanon and Sri Lanka. Egypt depends upon Ukraine for 80% of its wheat for its 70 million people. There will be more than broken window storefronts to be sure. The Philippines, Pakistan, and Iran are powder kegs soon to explode. Because no one will sit idly and watch their children starve.
Sri Lanka has lessons for those who want to know how countries that rely upon synthetic fertilizers like the U.S. can rapidly destabilize. By April of 2021, Sri Lanka was short on cash reserves to pay for imports mainly because of the pandemic. They decided chemical fertilizers were not an essential import and forced all of its farmers to use “natural” methods overnight. Rice production dropped 20% and other crop yields fared worse. As food supplies dwindled, there were long lines for basics. Export revenues, especially from tea, dropped significantly and the government could no longer pay for fuel imports. There are rolling blackouts and transport is very limited. The government has been overthrown and the economy devastated.
The lesson to be learned is not that scaling organic isn’t possible. To the contrary, Sri Lanka lays bare the extent to which humans rely upon carbon for daily survival. We might just as well be slathering black crude on the buns of our double-bacon cheeseburgers. We need to act with creative solutions, not react with cynicism and finger-pointing.
Voices are starting to emerge that confront the great reckoning we’d prefer to sidestep. Samantha Power is correct: We do need to “hasten transitions” away from unsustainable industrial scale farming. If COP26 was any indication, those scales won’t be tipping gradually with well-orchestrated community-based solutions any time soon though.
We’ll continue to turn to Walmart and Exxon and Bayer when we ought to be turning to … unicorn manure.
