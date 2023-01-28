It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for me. Diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening medical condition, I’ve done the tour of our regional hospitals. And while it turns out I’m fine, after a number of tests, it’s also been educational. Namely, because the insanity of the COVID-19-paranoid crowd, while in wide retreat in the rest of society, is still full-on in our health care facilities.
Of course, all the various non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) work no better in hospitals than they do in real life. Which means, as study after study has shown, basically not at all. And if you think somehow that the majority of health care professionals don’t know this, you’d also be wrong.
But what all this masking, and banning of the unvaccinated has really done is create hospitals as war zones against the people we need the most — their own staffs. Vaccine mandates, enacted because vaccines ostensibly stop transmission (they don’t) that have resulted in dismissal of staff, are threatening hospital viability far more than COVID-19 ever did. Fundamentally, hospitals are a direct creation of the people that work there. And as the last few political dead-enders double down with the sociopaths and socially phobic on not rehiring staff dismissed earlier, it’s time to send them a message that the public is over with interventions that don’t work.
For a while, it’s been looking like hospitals and care homes might go the way of permanently masking staff forever. And here’s the problem. The people working in these facilities can follow the science just fine, which has shown over and over, unless you’re hacking out phlegm (in which case you should be home), masks don’t work. COVID-19 is an aerosol, and all the various cloth, surgical and KN95 masks the socially phobic love so much, don’t do anything in stopping the virus.
But just because they don’t do much virologically doesn’t mean they don’t affect people’s brains. Masking has been extremely deleterious to people’s mental health. In the vernacular, it’s worked to make more and more of society crazier and crazier. The crazy don’t care about this. They’re not responsible for anything except sitting at home and playing on their laptop. But for the rest of us that need human contact, it’s been brutal — especially on our children.
Health care is the last holdout that remains. And the longer it goes on, the more our health care system, already in decline, will suffer — in multiple ways. First, the ridiculous, anti-scientific mandates will prevent rehiring employees that astutely wanted to think for themselves regarding vaccination risk. These are the kinds of people who wanted to figure things out, but were fired for not participating in groupthink. And these are exactly the kinds of people we need in the system — because health care is not one-size-fits-all. Every individual walking through the door of a facility is different.
But the larger effects will happen downstream. Those people who went along with the mandates, out of fear of losing their jobs, or checking out of the decision making process, become even less empowered to do them well over time. And the most strident true believers are also the most likely to move up the ranks. That means a larger percentage of people checked out of their jobs will remain that way, as well as game players who know better but are happy to indulge in COVID-19 theater running the show.
Though the verbiage from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, land of the inveterate responsibility-dodgers and scab-pickers, still recommends all sorts of insanity, all of it remains optional. They’re not going to change their tune any time soon and admit they were wrong. That would mean larger accountability that will have to come from the outside. Those doctors are not going to heal themselves.
But in the meantime, the rest of us in the medical system, both employees and patients, will suffer degraded care. It’s time for administrators to step up to the plate and roll back all the nonfunctional mandates and NPIs. The long-term health of our health care system is in the crosshairs.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.