It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for me. Diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening medical condition, I’ve done the tour of our regional hospitals. And while it turns out I’m fine, after a number of tests, it’s also been educational. Namely, because the insanity of the COVID-19-paranoid crowd, while in wide retreat in the rest of society, is still full-on in our health care facilities.

Of course, all the various non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) work no better in hospitals than they do in real life. Which means, as study after study has shown, basically not at all. And if you think somehow that the majority of health care professionals don’t know this, you’d also be wrong.

But what all this masking, and banning of the unvaccinated has really done is create hospitals as war zones against the people we need the most — their own staffs. Vaccine mandates, enacted because vaccines ostensibly stop transmission (they don’t) that have resulted in dismissal of staff, are threatening hospital viability far more than COVID-19 ever did. Fundamentally, hospitals are a direct creation of the people that work there. And as the last few political dead-enders double down with the sociopaths and socially phobic on not rehiring staff dismissed earlier, it’s time to send them a message that the public is over with interventions that don’t work.

