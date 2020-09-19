Last week, Whitman County was hit with three different fires at almost the same time. With the high winds and low humidity, we were primed for a disaster. Unfortunately, the disaster was one of the worst in a century. There have been fires in the past that destroyed the town of Pullman. But who would have thought we would have seen such destruction in our current era.
We have municipal water systems, communication systems, fire fighting capabilities and building construction that help make widespread fire destruction a thing of the past.
Over the years, wildfires have hit parts of the county, burning fields and sometimes into small tracts of timber. Grain storage bins tend to be the most frequent victims of some fires. Every now and again, barns are lost to wildfires as well.
The Sept. 7 fire was much different. Colfax was hit and a couple houses were burned. Then Green Hollow road was hit with a fast moving fire. These two fires had firefighting capabilities stretched thin. The fire that struck the northern part of Whitman County started in southern Spokane County and quickly moved into Whitman County.
It was moving fast and people had very little time to prepare. The county sheriff’s office was working to evacuate people from Malden. The fire was moving so fast that the town was being overrun by fire while they were still working to evacuate the town.
People were in their houses and had no idea what was about to hit them. Some were able to get out of their house in time to leave the area but had no time to gather their valuables. They had enough time to escape with their lives.
Looking at the aerial pictures of the town there are complete blocks with nothing but foundations and piles of burnt debris. These houses and everything in the houses were completely destroyed.
In spite of the destruction from the swift moving fires there were no reports of fatalities. That is quite amazing when looking at the photos of the destruction and knowing how fast that fire moved.
Obviously it would have been much better if those people didn’t lose their homes and everything they own. But we have to be thankful that no one was killed. Sadly, that is not the case in other communities on the west coast that have been hit hard but wildfires.
There are a number of resources to help those living in rural areas protect their homes from a destructive wildfire. People in Pullman are not immune. Many houses in Pullman are right next to fields. Many people live just outside of town in rural settings. Someone you know could be affected by a wildfire.
Searching the internet for “wildland urban interface” will direct you to resources that can help you prepare your property and house for possible wildfires.
One of the most helpful things you can do is prepare an area around your house that is defensible. Think about building a campfire. You start with easy to ignite fuels such as paper or dried out vegetation such as pine needles. They are easy to light and burn quickly. It produces enough heat and energy to ignite medium-sized wood products. As those get burning it produces enough heat and energy to burn logs.
Look around your house for the same concept. If there are light fuels that are allowed to accumulate around your property it is more likely that they will allow for fire to build into the medium fuels. The medium fuels may make it possible to start your house on fire. Again, think about a defensible space.
Removing the lighter fuels from around your property can make it harder for a fire to build. This isn’t the only thing that should be done, but it is one example of a step you can take to protect yourself from possible disaster.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.