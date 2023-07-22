I saw a post on social media which included a video of a man, probably in his late 60s or early 70s. He was walking on some pavement next to a semi-trailer toward the front. He was sort of hunched over, walking with a cane, and stopped at the cab of the truck. He opened the door and prepared to crawl inside and that is where the video stopped.
The person who posted this video captioned it with a question about whether you’d feel safe on the roadway with the elderly man driving the big rig.
My initial thought was that if he can make it into the cab on his own, he can drive. The need to walk with a cane may have nothing to do with his skills and abilities of recognizing dangers and his ability to safely operate the truck.
The comments section was pretty interesting. One short exchange seems to display the attitude about working hard which seems to be one of the differences between younger and older generations of Americans.
One person wrote that not everyone wants to retire. Some people want to make money and do something rather than just sit around the house. The commenter said, “He’s a worker”.
A different commenter said that there are an untold number of things someone could do other than work in order to stay fit physically and mentally, benefit others, and remain relevant. It is telling the commenter thinks the man’s work should benefit others. Pay your taxes old man, I want to sit in the park and paint.
The commenter also said it’s not a positive thing that the driver cannot figure out something else to do other than drive until he dies. “We should stop normalizing it” according to this author.
This commenter cannot imagine that someone actually wants to work and do something he finds fulfilling and productive. There are a lot of people who want to put in their hours and count their Mondays until they can retire.
It was the second comment that I found to be indicative of the attitude of some people in America. It is not going to lead to continued prosperity. The statement “we should stop normalizing it” could have been meant in a different way, but in context with the other comments it appears this author believes that people shouldn’t work hard later in life.
People choose to work into their twilight for any number of reasons. One is that people want to be self-sufficient. They want to make money, pay bills, spend some time relaxing and then repeat.
Maybe his plan is a couple more years then he would have paid off certain bills or his mortgage and he could live completely debt-free.
Some of the vocal young people do not want to work hard like the previous generations. They seem to think they will be provided anything they need to live. They don’t think it is necessary to work for things they want because the government will just take care of them.
In a study titled “Can Poverty in America Be Compared to Conditions in the World’s Poorest Countries?” the authors argue that America’s poor are not well off compared to other countries. Yet they acknowledge “[p]oor Americans often live in larger homes and have access to goods that are luxuries in other parts of the world.” Why?
We have such luxuries that other countries don’t because those hard workers are paying for themselves, their family, and via taxes for those on government assistance. When enough people have the attitude that we shouldn’t normalize hard work, our poor will know what it’s like to actually be poor.
The attitude of not wanting to work hard means you are absolutely leaving your wellbeing now and into the future in someone else’s hands. Those other hands may not have your best interest in mind. We ought to work hard to care for ourselves, our family and to some extent, our community.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.