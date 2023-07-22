I saw a post on social media which included a video of a man, probably in his late 60s or early 70s. He was walking on some pavement next to a semi-trailer toward the front. He was sort of hunched over, walking with a cane, and stopped at the cab of the truck. He opened the door and prepared to crawl inside and that is where the video stopped.

The person who posted this video captioned it with a question about whether you’d feel safe on the roadway with the elderly man driving the big rig.

My initial thought was that if he can make it into the cab on his own, he can drive. The need to walk with a cane may have nothing to do with his skills and abilities of recognizing dangers and his ability to safely operate the truck.

