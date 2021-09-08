I confess … while the world is battling a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, last week my spouse and I used ivermectin. And in doing so, we blithely contributed to the decline in the supply of ivermectin during a time of great suffering.
Some people argue that ivermectin can be used to treat or prevent COVID-19 infections. Apparently, these individuals believe it is better to take a drug for purposes that have not been approved by the FDA than to take a vaccine that has been approved by the FDA … because, I guess, the original FDA vaccine approval was only under emergency use guidelines … and therefore must either be an effort to save lives during an emergency, or it is a Marxist/socialist/fascist/communist (pick your adjective) effort to control our lives and use people as experimental animals (note, there is no shortage of laboratory animals for appropriately designed experiments).
Last month the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA with nonemergency status, but that won’t convince anyone who knows about the Deep State. Such normalization is only a scheme to try to lure more people into using a lifesaving vaccine … or this is part of a Marxist/socialist/fascist/communist effort to control our lives and use people as experimental animals. Better to ingest veterinary ivermectin … right?
Speaking of animals, we most recently used ivermectin in a paste form that we squirted into the mouths of our sheep. Ivermectin is one of several anti-parasitic drugs that we rotate through on our hobby farm. A hobby farm, by the way, is a small plot of land (4 acres, in this case) where people such as my spouse and I throw lots of good money into a deep pit while being surrounded by multitudes of delightful animals.
In our case, this includes two ponies who are super cute, but their purpose has yet to be divined. There’s a SUPER opinionated Mediterranean miniature donkey who frequently shares news of the injustices she suffers at 120-plus decibels. There’s an ancient goat whose knees crackle loudly with every step, but happily bounds about the barnyard and shares his quiet moments with a single ancient but always trilling Muscovy duck. And let’s not forget about the 30-plus chickens that generate far fewer eggs than you would believe, and a flock of sheep that are literally the dumbest critters on the farm, but worth the effort if you are a fan of roasted homegrown leg-of-lamb. Lastly, there are three dogs that make routine surveys of the property and munch down anything and everything that most people would consider incredibly gross.
Why do we use ivermectin? Animals, just like people, suffer from a lot of parasitic infections ranging from worms to protozoa, fungi, bacteria and viruses. The list of needs is long, but the “miracle drug” ivermectin is simply used to treat roundworms, tapeworms, and arthropod parasites, but not viruses (we use vaccines for these).
Notably, the FDA has not approved the use of ivermectin for preventing or treating COVID-19 in people. Unlike the unambivalent evidence for the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, the jury is still out about the benefits of ivermectin. If you want to learn more about the purported evidence for using ivermectin, I recommend that you conduct an internet search with “Garegnani” and “ivermectin” to find a publicly available paper entitled “Misleading clinical evidence and systematic reviews.” This accessible paper highlights a lot of reasons why the average ivermectin/COVID-19 enthusiast might want to be more cautious about their conclusions and hopefully, be more sympathetic to the FDA’s position.
Meanwhile, the fourth COVID-19 wave shows that about 9 out of 10 COVID-19 hospitalizations involve unvaccinated people while calls to poison control lines have markedly increased from people who are ingesting veterinary formulations of ivermectin.
In common vernacular, this is what we call a “no brainer.” So, if you are still holding out from vaccination and are tempted to try uncontrolled experiments on yourself, please at least refrain from using veterinary drugs (farm critters need them). And should you find yourself in need of expensive and entirely unnecessary lifesaving COVID-19 medical care that is in limited supply, please remember to apologize to the medical professions whom you chose to ignore or disparage until then.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.