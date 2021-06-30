A recent letter writer dismissed my column about evolution by invoking ideas of Young Earth Creationists who believe that the Earth’s history is more accurately described by the Book of Genesis. He is, of course, welcome to believe whatever folklore that he wants, but the magnitude of willful ignorance required to dismiss the scientific discoveries since the Iron Age requires a degree of cognitive dissonance that many people can’t muster. Fortunately, we don’t have to do so there because the science behind aging the Earth is “rock solid.”
As mentioned in my last column, I was able to visit a place in the Grand Canyon where it is easy to simultaneously touch 550-million-year-old Tapeats Sandstone that rests atop 1.6-billion-year-old Vishnu Schist. That means that roughly a billion years of rock deposits were removed before the Tapeats Sandstone was deposited. But how do we know the age of these rocks?
The key is an incredibly durable mineral called zircon, which forms as tiny crystals inside cooling magma. Zircon is composed of the atoms oxygen, zirconium and silicon that self-organize into an orderly (and predictable) lattice network. The mechanism driving the assembly of such crystals involves interactions between the outer electrons of the atoms. That means that zircon is only composed of oxygen, zirconium and silicon because the arrangement of outer electrons for other elements is too different to mesh with the lattice. There is one exception — uranium.
As an example, uranium-235 (U-235) atoms can become part of the zircon crystal because the arrangement of outer electrons is very similar to zirconium. Thus, when a U-235 atom encounters a growing zircon crystal in cooling magma, it can serve as a substitute for the zirconium and become part of the lattice.
It is important to know that U-235 is what we call a radioactive isotope, which is a technical term that means that it is naturally unstable, and it periodically loses some energy mostly by emitting alpha particles (a form of radiation). Each alpha particle emission results in the loss of two protons and two neutrons. The loss of protons changes the original atom (uranium) into a different atom, which is also unstable. This loss of protons and neutrons continues until a stable atom is formed. In this case, U-235 eventually decays into lead (Pb-207). This process is referred to as radioactive decay.
A key thing to understand about radioactive decay is that the probability that a given atom will decay is constant over time. Thus, if we start with a known quantity of U-235, we know very precisely how long it takes before ½ of that U-235 has decayed into Pb-207. This is called the half-life of a radioactive isotope. In the case of U-235, the half-life is 704 million years.
This also means that if we know the relative proportions of U-235 and PB-207 in a zircon crystal, then we can calculate the age of the crystal. For example, if we find 39 percent U-235 and 61 percent Pb-207, we know that the crystal formed approximately 1 billion years ago. This, of course, only works if the original zircon crystal had no Pb-207 present when it formed. If Pb-207 was present, it would be impossible to tell how much came from U-235 decay versus being naturally present. Fortunately, the nature of the zircon crystal lattice is such that Pb-207 will not integrate into the crystal at the time of formation because the arrangement of outer electrons is incompatible with the zircon crystal lattice. That means that each newly formed crystal has no Pb-207 so when we find this element today, it got there because of U-235 radioactive decay.
Another uranium isotope (e.g., U-238) also incorporates into the zircon crystal lattice. U-238 decays to a different stable isotope (Pb-206) with a half-life of about 4.5 billion years. Consequently, if both isotopes are present at the time that the zircon crystal forms, this gives us two independent clocks, which adds to the precision and confidence of age estimates.
With the help of chemistry and physics, geochemists have developed methods to isolate and accurately measure the elements in zircon crystals, giving us a powerful tool to better understand the Earth’s 4.5-billion-year history. No superstition required.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.