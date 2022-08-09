A Daily News column last month proclaimed, “Climate and weather are not the same things.” After listing places where heat waves were breaking records, the writer ticked off statistics for the Palouse, all of which were “simply weather.” He questioned, “whether humans are responsible for climate change” or perhaps part of a cycle “beyond our 150 years of records.”

When I started studying climate change, the abundance of deliberate false information confused me. Many websites cast doubt on, or dogmatically discredited, climate science. They were usually laced with snarky comments very much like the column here. It too contained incorrect information stated as fact, as wellas speculative innuendoundermining science.

Weather or climate? I lacked the technical expertise to evaluate such information. It took seven years to separate truth from misinformation and disinformation, but facts have convinced me.

