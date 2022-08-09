A Daily News column last month proclaimed, “Climate and weather are not the same things.” After listing places where heat waves were breaking records, the writer ticked off statistics for the Palouse, all of which were “simply weather.” He questioned, “whether humans are responsible for climate change” or perhaps part of a cycle “beyond our 150 years of records.”
When I started studying climate change, the abundance of deliberate false information confused me. Many websites cast doubt on, or dogmatically discredited, climate science. They were usually laced with snarky comments very much like the column here. It too contained incorrect information stated as fact, as wellas speculative innuendoundermining science.
Weather or climate? I lacked the technical expertise to evaluate such information. It took seven years to separate truth from misinformation and disinformation, but facts have convinced me.
Toward the end of that recent column the writer revealed his motivation: He dislikes policy makers and climate scientists, with “houses on the waterfront” and “huge mansions,” jetting to their meetings burning “tons of energy.” He concludes, “Don’t tell me I need to live at a lower standard when those who push the agenda are not leading by example.”
The writer’s selfish shortsightedness seems unconscionable. Here’s why.
Climate science has a long, distinguished history, beginning 166 years ago. In August 1856, Eunice Foote, “in two brisk pages … anticipated the revolution in climate science,” wrote the Smithsonian. She demonstrated the “effects of the sun on certain gases” and theorized, for the first time, “how those gases would interact with Earth’s atmosphere.” Mounting scientific evidence has supported Foote’s findings; for 16 decades, nothing has refuted them.
Weather, the “short-term state of the atmosphere,” is described in terms of time and location. Long-term weather patterns at a location constitute climate. Real-time attribution analyses allow researchers to make “clear connections between greenhouse gas emissions and impactful extreme weather events.” Such events, associated with changing climate, have been successfully anticipated by climatologists for more than half a century.
July witnessed examples of remarkable climate-related headlines around the world, published on the following July dates. (I’ll happily provide links to this information.)
July 4: Referring to climate change, Mitt Romney warned, “Americans are blithely dismissing threats that could prove cataclysmic.”
July 5: Climate change breaks plant immune systems, hampering their ability to defendagainst pathogens.
July 9: Life on Earth depends on many finely balanced, interwoven cycles that come together to produce the exact circumstances we need to thrive. Earth’s delicate energy system dictates all planetary climate systems.
July 12: France braces for second intense heat wave in a month.
July 18: The Arctic is warming more than four times faster than the rest of Earth.
July 18: You have to be willfully blind … not to see that global warming has stopped being adebatable threat that will catch up to us onlyyears from now.
July 20: Deadly glacier collapse sends direclimate warning.
July 20: Extreme heat prompts alerts in 28 states as Texas, Oklahoma hit 115.
July 20: Britain’s freakish heatdemolished records.
July 20: China endures summer of extreme weather as record rainfall and scorching heat wave cause havoc.
July 20: Europe has descended into the age of fire.
July 20: Australia’s natural systems are unraveling. If they collapse, human society could also.
July 21: Do these heat waves mean climate change is happening faster than expected?
July 21: Australia drops a bombshell: An environment report card that nobody should ignore.
July 22: Record-high temperatures forecast for Northeast amid unwavering heat wave.
July 23: As Europe burns, Australia needs to “prepare for 50°C” say experts.
These reports from media around the world describe dangerous weather patterns on four continents, events that together portray a changing global climate that transcends the “time and location” of isolated weather events.
We still have the choice. We can pay now, or our descendants can pay later, no longer with that choice. My grandchildren already reap our folly — failing to deal with climate change. My three great-grandchildren will likely live beyond 2300. What might they think of a great-grandfather who didn’t do his utmost to reduce global warming, beginning by callingattention to it?