We’re somewhere around six or seven weeks into our own version of the COVID-19 pandemic, and my guess is we’re about two-thirds of the way through the more radical disruption of our social lives. Things like school closures, lockdowns and other activities have had effect, and the path laid forward has finally seen a peak pass in new cases in Washington state. The curves are looking positive, and the actions we’ve been taking map with my understanding of what needs to happen.
But while coronavirus might be in recession, other things are as well. Understanding of the pandemic is dividing us again along left/right narratives, and it shouldn’t be. We’re all in this together – we all have old people we love who are the ones who are most affected as well as people with various immune system disorders. We also have people who have been out of work for too long and never started with any savings in the first place. In our ever-so-hostile society we’ve constructed, not being able to work is equivalent to death and loss in many people’s minds. The $1,200 checks from the government haven’t been showing up, and that amount is a paltry amount for almost everyone, immediately recycled into the rental and car payment economy. Everyone else is charging food on credit cards, and wondering what will become of them and their families.
Single parents are especially hard hit. The quantity of hysterical news is almost overwhelming, and if you are your child’s only means of support or care — and you happen to not have a large, loving family — your nightmares are full of your kids being sent to the orphanage. The risk of COVID actually killing an individual may be small. But that doesn’t process well in anyone’s brain in that situation. It’s a trauma driver.
That has long downstream effects. A traumatized population, whether from fear of bankruptcy, or loss of your person, makes for black-and-white thinking. Regardless which side of the potential you fear the most, it cripples your ability to even hear nuance in the messages and actions necessary to end this thing.
I’ve seen the various pictures of people screaming for haircuts, or demanding a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store open. I do find them fascinating, but not representative of all people wanting some lift of the lockdown. Likewise, I’m now an official Twitter denizen. I don’t find many of the people I know with family stress-crying about every virus fatality and arguing for an indefinite continuation of lockdown. Pandemics ARE terrible, and death is sad. But while I may grieve for the stories, there is no way out of this thing without clear-eyed, rational thinking.
Any cessation of lockdown will necessarily be gradual. Lockdown is designed to slow the spread of the virus, and we must pay attention to those indicators, like infection fatality rate, that tell us how our actions are doing. But at the same time, we need to realize that the pandemic has been running for longer and longer amounts of time. The term that describes its positive effect — herd immunity, has been turned into a political football. Herd immunity is real — it’s a function of time and exposure, and anyone advocating for lockdown also is counting on it.
The other thing for all my Lefty friends to remember is this – all human measures are leaky. You might be sitting in your house for two weeks and not going to the store. But everyone else has. Lockdown and social distancing both have been working, and I’ve been advocating for these — to slow things down. But it’s a leaky sieve, and some relaxation with appropriate guidelines will likely be OK.
As much as we can, we should follow the numbers. And that’s going to be far easier if we are a united populace — a United States of America, on both the local and national level.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.