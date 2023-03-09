It is Inauguration Day 2025, and lazy Donald Trump updates, with few changes, his “American Carnage” speech. Bringing back Sean Spicer as his press secretary, he announces that there were 5 million patriotic Americans in attendance.
Trump was elected with the support of electors directly appointed by Republican legislatures. Citing states’ rights, the Supreme Court (with John Roberts siding with dissenting liberals) rejects an appeal from the Democrats.
Newly elected Vice-President Marjorie Taylor Greene is eager to fulfill her campaign promise to divorce the red and blue states. The process already started on March 2, 2023, when the Florida legislature introduced SB1248, which would abolish the Democratic Party.
It does not take long for militias and “constitutional” sheriffs to enforce the Great Divorce all over the nation. Idaho State Sen. Dan Foreman’s proposal to legalize private militias has been made law in Idaho and many other red states.
Trump has appointed Gen. Michael Flynn as secretary of defense and, after the Joint Chiefs of Staff resign in disgust, Gen. William G. Boykin became Trump’s principal military advisor. Flynn and Boykin go on national television to encourage members of the armed forces to leave their posts and join the Make America Great Again army.
Everywhere in MAGAland, Democrats and Independents are escorted to the nearest blue state. Those who resist are either shot on the spot or sent to Guantanamo for “enhanced interrogation techniques.” The militias take their lead from MTG, who once declared that “a bullet to the head would be quicker” to remove former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The militias have raided their states’ armories and have outfitted — Taliban-like — their trucks with machine guns and grenade launchers. The militants easily occupy all of Nevada and the eastern parts of Oregon and Washington (now called Greater Idaho).
The California National Guard rescues Reno, but Las Vegas is lost to the secessionists. Spokane, Boise and hundreds of other blue cities are besieged and supplied by air.
It does not take long for citizens of Northern MAGAland (Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota) to join Greater Idaho. Under the insistence of Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah remains neutral and he declares it a refuge for fleeing Democrats. Colorado, New Mexico and a growingly purple Arizona remain as Southwest Blue.
Women are stopped at blue borders and required to have a pregnancy test. If positive, they must stay in MAGAland until their children are born. The newborns will then be given over for adoption in good Christian homes. Only then will the women be allowed to rejoin their husbands in a blue state.
Although they have been arrested for only one murder (September 2020 in Portland), members of Antifa are targeted. As they are dressed in black from head to toe, suspects’ closets are searched for black apparel. Unfortunately, many innocent waiters are killed in these roundups.
Millions of Democrats are trapped in Southern MAGAland, and those who stay, according to MTG’s decree, could not vote for five years and then only for Republicans. Their children will be placed in private Christian academies where disobedient students are stoned in town squares (Deut. 21:21).
Under the direction of Gen. “My God is bigger” Boykin, Muslims in MAGAland will be required to wear the Star and Crescent, so Christian patriots can monitor their behavior.
Muslim places of worship will not be permitted to have any public signs of Islam. Copies of the Quran will be added to the burn piles of thousands of other objectionable books. The Confederate battle flag will be permitted to fly next to Old Glory.
MTG demands “alimony” for MAGAland after years of ideological abuse and the indoctrination of their children in public schools. Justices John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch join the liberals in rejecting this absurd idea.
Fortunately, the same majority supports a petition by Democrats to require MAGAland to return billions of blue federal tax dollars that had been for decades transferred to MAGAland.
In a list at wallethub.com there are only four blue states in the top 20 whose residents are most dependent on Good Sam. About 70% of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product is produced in Biden-voting counties, so MAGAland will become even poorer.
Just think what the Great Divorce would do to our economy, not to mention the millions of lives lost.