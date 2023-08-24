In my 60 plus years studying comparative religion, I have discovered that some theological doctrines simply do not make any sense.

For example, if God has all the power and is the cause of everything, then we have no power to act on our own. If God knows the future, then the future is closed, and, once again, our actions are unfree and meaningless.

The immortality of the soul is yet another major theological mistake. The Christian view has no basis in the Bible, and we can trace it back to Greek philosophy. Plato believed that the soul is eternal, unchanging and separate from the body.

