In my 60 plus years studying comparative religion, I have discovered that some theological doctrines simply do not make any sense.
For example, if God has all the power and is the cause of everything, then we have no power to act on our own. If God knows the future, then the future is closed, and, once again, our actions are unfree and meaningless.
The immortality of the soul is yet another major theological mistake. The Christian view has no basis in the Bible, and we can trace it back to Greek philosophy. Plato believed that the soul is eternal, unchanging and separate from the body.
This is contrary to the way we experience ourselves and talk about the soul. Our common usage is very close to the meanings found in “soul music” and “soul food.” Here soul means that which is vital and gives life.
This in fact is the first definition of soul in the Oxford English Dictionary: “The principle of life in humans and animals; animate existence.” The third definition is also relevant: “The emotional part of human nature.”
The soul is dynamic (not unchanging) and it is integrated with the body and its feelings and emotions, not separate from them. This means that the soul is simply the self of our ordinary lives.
How can unchanging substance possibly relate to a changing self? How can a pure Hindu soul carry karma to the next life? There is an unbridgeable gap here.
The ancient Hebrews agreed with this view: “The Lord God formed man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living being” (Gen. 2:7). The best translators deliberately avoid the word “soul” because of misleading connotations of eternity, immortality and immutability.
In 1 Cor. 15:42-49 the Apostle Paul returns to this idea of Adam as a Dust Man, who will return to the dust if he does not accept Christ as the Second Adam. As opposed to Hindu and Greek ideas of natural immortality, I call the Christian view “bestowed” immortality.
There is, however, no heaven in the Hebrew Bible: “For the fate of the sons of men and the fate of beasts is the same; as one dies, so dies the other. They all have the same breath” (Ecc. 3:19-21). Please note that animals, too, have souls, and we all end up in Sheol, the Hebrew Hades.
When Indians called Mohandas K. Gandhi “Mahatma,” they were calling him “great soul.” One meaning of soul in Sanskrit is “individuated life force.” A Mahatma is one who concentrates and exemplifies this life force. As the Mahatma, Gandhi was a charismatic leader who brought life and vitality to the movement for Indian independence.
The most significant discovery in my research was the parallels I found between the Buddha and Hebrew writers. During his long night of enlightenment, the Buddha, even with all his yogic powers, did not find the Hindu immortal soul. Rather, he experienced a dynamic unity of thoughts, sensations, perceptions, and dispositions integrated with his body.
This “bundle” theory of the self is also found in the Bible. The Hebrews experienced themselves as a dynamic unity of spirit, breath, heart-mind, flesh, and blood. What is surprising in this comparison is that the Buddhist view is more psychological than the “materialistic” Hebrew conception. Here there is no Greek bias against body or matter.
What the Buddha discovered has been confirmed by contemporary physics: no thing, not even an atom, endures; all things come into being and then go out of being; all things flow like a river. An immortal soul or an unchanging God simply does not fit in this view.
In conclusion, I suggest that you test the Buddhist/Hebrew view. Sit quietly with your eyes closed, look into yourself, and see if the Buddha is correct in saying that all that we experience is an embodied flow of feelings, perceptions and thoughts. This unified bundle is all that we are and all that we can call our self/soul.
If you have found something different, then share it with me at ngier006@gmail.com. The Buddha was very firm in this conviction: if you do not experience it, it does not exist.
Gier taught religion and philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. Read other articles on religion at nfgier.com/religion.