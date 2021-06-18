There was little doubt that the sturdy, short-coupled figure whose path I would soon cross as we each entered Berkeley’s Sproul Hall Plaza was the author of the celebrated little book, “The True Believer.” He wore a deeply seamed face, weathered by a hard life on the San Francisco dockyards.
It was spring of 1966. The memory of last fall’s tear gas stinging my nostrils had faded but not the political upheavals which had become a regular feature of daily campus life.
And then there was the book — required reading in my introductory political science class.
As he approached, I extended my hand and it was grasped hard in a powerful, calloused fist.
“Eric Hoffer?”
“That’s right, son.”
In the brief conversation that ensued, this retired longshoremen invited me to attend one of his weekly lectures. Seemed that the university had made this unlettered, self-educated dockworker an adjunct professor. I assured him I would stop in but never did and I’ve regretted it ever since.
Hoffer’s study of history had convinced him that what is most dangerous to any organized society are not the various beliefs held by citizens — no matter how radical, but that way in which those beliefs are held. He wrote about the “beef steak Nazis,” brown on the outside, red on the inside. It is worth remembering that the standard behind which Hitler’s brown-shirted storm troopers marched was the National Socialist German Workers Party. Communists, it seems, had far more in common with fascists then one would be led to believe.
As a sociology undergraduate from 1965-70, the anger and hatred and the violence they spawned gave weight to Hoffer’s thesis. The fury etched in the faces of the rioters was matched by equal rage in the faces of the cops who gassed, clubbed and shot the Berkeley protesters.
In my earlier years at the university, I was an avowed conservative, but, even such, I never missed a riot. As a student of mass political behavior, I was fascinated by what unfolded in the streets.
Prior to entering college at 17, I had been a Youth for Goldwater organizer and spent the summer after my freshman year lecturing right-wing Republican women and William F. Buckley’s Young Americans for Freedom. Those groups I could relate to. The John Birch Society chapters in Southern California were dangerous and every bit as terrifying as the rock-throwing rioters.
I came away from these formative years with a deep distrust of extremists ... particularly those, like Hoffer’s “true believers,” who took themselves and their causes too seriously as they divided up the political landscape between “us” and “them.”
In 2016 and again in 2020, I saw in the rage and anger at Trump rallies the same face of unreason. The same unwillingness to bend or compromise. The same lack of respect for the rules of the game. When I heard the voice of the Master resonating through auditoriums packed with screaming supporters, I heard the same sound bites, the same rhythmic chants, the same demonization of all who might question the leader.
And now, after more than 50 courts have thrown out as baseless Trump’s lawsuits attempting to overturn his loss to Biden — many of these judges Republican, some even appointed by the Great Man himself — a majority of GOP voters still believe “The Big Lie.” Still believe that the system put in place more than 200 years ago is now a failure and a fraud.
In the 1960s, Eric Hoffer and I watched as anger and rage took the place of reason and dialogue. What was at issue then was an immoral foreign war that took the lives of millions of civilians. The issue today is some pitiful billionaire’s bloated ego. I’ll leave it to you readers to sort that one out.
Were the author of “The True Believer” alive today, he would see in the way Trump’s idolaters dismiss easily verifiable evidence as fanaticism hardly unique to today’s troubled times.
Even if you are certain of the justice of your cause, there are other ways, ways more consistent with the survival of representative government. As a grassroots organizer, I have always told volunteers: “If you can’t go forward with a smile on your face to do battle against the bastards whose finely shod feet are planted on the throats of the dispossessed, find another line of work.”
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.