It was a hot July evening when I experienced my first come-on from another male. I worked as a bellhop at an ancient hotel in a prestigious cultural summer resort. The men’s dormitory, above the hotel laundry, sweltered. I lay on my cot in only skivvies, talking with a new friend who sat on the next cot. Suddenly he reached over, fondled me, then sat back and apologized. My only reaction was to say I wasn’t interested.
Bob was a youthful 24. I, at 17, was no babe in the woods. I’d just graduated from an all-male boarding school where, since age 13, I’d participated in much sexual banter, though I’d not been aware of actual homosexual activity. Five decades later a classmate recounted lots of sexual shenanigans there; I’d been oblivious. Yet, even in those dark ages of the early 1950s homosexuality was openly discussed ad nauseum, as it still is wherever male teens go through puberty.
Because I didn’t react, Bob started to confide in me. We discussed goings on at the resort. He said homosexuality was widespread among both genders, especially among many of the young people who were performing artists. From that point onward, we were good friends, and he delighted in pointing out those who were “queer.”
I’ve always been grateful for that experience because of what it taught me about myself and about the gay community in general. I don’t, and will likely never, understand what makes humans gay. It doesn’t matter. Someone else’s sexuality is none of my business, just as mine is none of theirs. Six decades of marriage kind of gives it away for me. It also probably dispels any hopes of males who might be into octogenarians.
Decades ago, a 19-year-old college student lived with us for a while. She baby-sat, loved our kids, helped around the house, and otherwise was part of our close-knit family. After we moved away, she became a teacher, but we maintained close contact over the years.
Once, while visiting us, she went through the trauma of coming out to us. She’d agonized for years over doing it out of fear we would reject her. Our whole family — our kids, their spouses, and our grandkids — all love her. She remains a family fixture.
A recent New York Times piece described the coming out of a psychiatrist in 1972. At that time, the standard psychiatric diagnosis had, for a century, considered homosexuality a mental disorder. From within an elaborate disguise, Dr. John Fryer addressed the American Psychiatric Association, psychiatry’s most influential body. He came out as gay in a 10-minute speech that received a standing ovation from his peers.
Dr. Fryer was a member of “Gay PA,” a closeted group of APA members who met in secret on the fringes of APA. He’d been kicked out of a residency at the University of Pennsylvania when he let slip that he was gay. That event led to years of being marginalized by his profession with “humiliating assignments at a state-run psychiatric hospital, the only one that accepted him … to complete his residency.” Years later, a gay-rights activist convinced Dr. Fryer to confront APA psychiatrists as one of their own, but in disguise. He knew Gay PA colleagues in the audience would support his talk.
The year following his talk, the official diagnosis was removed and with it “a wide range of discriminatory practices,” such as “denying gay people the right to employment, citizenship, housing and the custody of children.” They were no longer excluded from the clergy, the military, and the institution of marriage.
Psychiatrists would no longer send them to be “cured” — “injected with hormones, subjected to aversion therapy or pored over by analysts.” Instead they were told, from the point of view of science, that “there was nothing intrinsically wrong with them.”
Much has changed since my experience and since Dr. Fryer’s talk 20 years later, generally for the better. Those psychiatric advances recognized our common humanity. I don’t understand the complex human experiences of the LGBTQ+ community. They’re beyond my frame of reference.
What I really don’t understand, though, is why people outside that community rush to judge harshly behaviors they, themselves, don’t understand.
