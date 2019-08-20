We all have our individually nuanced forms of lunacy – our silly walks and silly faces, those spontaneous spasms of gas that endear us to those most special.
But there is lunacy, and there is lunacy. The kind that takes your breath away with laughter and the kind that can end your breath completely: the psychosis of a finger on a trigger of an AK-47 in a crowded public arena.
Like you, my breath was momentarily taken away, then again, and yet again to hear of SWAT teams, FBI units converging upon shopping malls, restaurants, offices, and garlic festivals. The media descended to confirm our fears of another act of domestic terrorism.
I was disoriented and had lost my way, along with my menu of silly faces. I just cried.
I tried to suppress my mind’s defense mechanisms that offer up relief in the form of rational explanations and insightful perspectives. That’s my fearful mind, going into overdrive to lift me above the carnage – above what is unexplainable, the lunacy. Then its close cousin, the ego, offers to gather up the errant, confused souls around the campfire to chart out a course, a divine path to a saner, joy-filled world. Amen.
Feels good to get that out of my system. Now, on to pontificating.
More than 130 Americans die each day from opioid overdose. That is the despair of America turned inward. Mass shootings – of which there have been 320 so far this year (massshootingtracker.org), are the gruesome public face of America’s despair. What we are dealing with is an intricate weave of social psychology far more complex than the weaponry used to express it.
Think back to former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s Senate confirmation hearings in which he said, “Quite simply, we are the only global superpower with the means and the moral compass capable of shaping the world for good.” He scored big points on both sides of the aisle with that. While no one would question “moral compass,” an America guided by divine providence and a master plan more broadly reflects evangelical belief in the West Wing.
And at the helm of this sanctified mission, we have Donald Trump, a vessel of God’s will – again, a widely-held view amongst Christian evangelicals – many of whom occupy White House Cabinet positions.
Add to this, the belief that America’s gun violence and social ills are rooted in a spiritual “Fortnite,” where good and evil battle it out, and we begin to see a narrative taking shape. As for the dispossessed working-class poor who have lived over the last decade without a guiding narrative of hope, this will do just fine.
For many of Trump’s supporters, he conforms well to the obligatory role of cult leader. “Followers want the cult leader to be omnipotent,” writes Chris Hedges, author of “American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America.” “You want [the cult leader] to break all the rules, because you identify with him to such an extent that his increase in power is an increase of your own power.”
Trump is a symbol of America’s skyscraper success story, and God’s covenant with America is to be great again, to triumph over the forces of evil. Oh, and by the way, guns are a God-given right, which makes the Second Amendment equivalent to scripture.
This is the brand of end-of-times theology and Christian nationalism that even the likes of Barry Goldwater warned us about. “Mark my words, if and when these preachers get control of the party, and they’re trying to do so, it’s going to be a terrible damn problem.”
You’re darn tootin’, Barry. But take heart, we have Amanda Tyler of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty who has taken action with Christians Against Christian Nationalism. They stand against the attempt to merge American and Christian identities, which she claims “often overlaps with and provides cover for white supremacy and racial subjugation.” Over three dozen Christian denominations signed up in the first eight hours.
I am not sure what to fear more – the ordained lunacy of another Trump victory in 2020, or the cult-sanctioned rage of his snubbed followers should he lose.
Todd J. Broadman, after years of globetrotting, finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view.