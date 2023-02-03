More and more the language of “evil” is infiltrating our political discourse. Sometimes it’s explicit: according to a 2018 Axios poll, roughly a quarter of Democrats and Republicans would use the word “evil” to describe the other party. The same poll also showed half of respondents referring to the opposite party as “spiteful” and “ignorant” and almost two-thirds of Democrats describing the Republican party as “racist, bigoted, or sexist.” We can also see this impulse in nutty conspiracies about demon-worshiping liberal elites and in the woke culture warriors slavering over the opportunity to destroy someone’s reputation with accusations of “racism,” “transphobia,” and other synonyms for evil.
If you’re going to destroy a human, a good first step is to excise humanity. Someone who’s “evil” is not simply wicked: they’re wicked in a way that is beyond rational comprehension and incapable of redemption. Evil is something immutable that can only be annihilated. Evil is something we are justified in killing.
Leaders on the far-right and far-left are only too happy to use a lexicon of evil to shut down critical thinking, silence dissent, create cohesiveness and impose their will on their followers. The goal is obedience. The more the other side can be presented as a generalized force of iniquity, severed from any particular issues or beliefs, the easier it is to blame anything and everything on them. Solving social problems is hard, but stoking a war is simplicity itself. Moreover, leaders can justify any cruel or selfish policy as at least being better than what “those other people” might do.
Once a situation is framed as a holy war of good versus evil, all other considerations fall by the wayside. Following the FBI’s raid of Mara Lago, Tom Nichols wrote in The Atlantic that “pro-Trump family and friends now say that they believe that Trump broke the law — but that they don’t care. They see Trump and his crusade — their crusade against evil … as more important than the law.”
Similarly, those on the far-left out to vilify any who violate woke protocols have no qualms about putting aside their own values of tolerance and diversity (not to mention logical consistency) in pursuing the destruction of their opponents. Painting over the world’s complexity with the black-and-white brush of “good” and “evil” relieves us of moral and intellectual ambiguity but leaves us with no alternative but conflict.
Thus are the righteous led to violence. Denying the humanity of others is how evil worms its way inside and twists us into the very things we seek to oppose. After all, once you’ve determined that some group is irredeemably evil, what can’t you justify doing to them?
You can deny them healthcare, take away their rights or let them die of addiction. You can break into their homes and fracture their skulls with a hammer — or joke about the same. You can drag them from their cars and beat them to death while they plead for their mothers. You can wall them off, take their children, and let them starve. You can invade their land, bomb their hospitals, and deprive them of heat in winter. You can build an entire economy on their torture and enslavement. You can incinerate their cities and erase their culture. Even as you’re loading them into cattle cars and prying fillings from their freshly gassed corpses, you can keep telling yourself: “It’s OK. They’re evil.”
We must renounce the rhetoric of evil. Evil itself can neither be comprehended nor redeemed, but people can. We must replace our fear with curiosity and seek understanding and compassion. Obviously, holding hands and singing “Kumbaya” isn’t going to rid the world of cruelty and injustice. Evil actors can often only be opposed by force. But if we can see our enemies as flawed, fellow humans, and seek to understand and connect with them, we have a chance to preempt conflict and avoid becoming what we hate.
Evil is something we’re all capable of, and we become susceptible precisely when we think ourselves immune. When you see evil everywhere but within, you can be sure it has you by the throat.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.