More and more the language of “evil” is infiltrating our political discourse. Sometimes it’s explicit: according to a 2018 Axios poll, roughly a quarter of Democrats and Republicans would use the word “evil” to describe the other party. The same poll also showed half of respondents referring to the opposite party as “spiteful” and “ignorant” and almost two-thirds of Democrats describing the Republican party as “racist, bigoted, or sexist.” We can also see this impulse in nutty conspiracies about demon-worshiping liberal elites and in the woke culture warriors slavering over the opportunity to destroy someone’s reputation with accusations of “racism,” “transphobia,” and other synonyms for evil.

This is how wars start.

If you’re going to destroy a human, a good first step is to excise humanity. Someone who’s “evil” is not simply wicked: they’re wicked in a way that is beyond rational comprehension and incapable of redemption. Evil is something immutable that can only be annihilated. Evil is something we are justified in killing.

