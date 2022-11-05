It is political season and this is a column about architecture. Mix the two and what you get is a commentary about architecture and politics. The two may not appear related at first glance but look deeper and you’ll discover otherwise. To be sure, the relationship has loosened since the internet and the onset of social media where a great deal of the political debate has taken place. Be that as it may, power and the built environment remain intertwined.

Examples abound, from Martin Luther King choosing the National Mall to broadcast his message, to the people of Egypt gathering in Tahrir Square to topple a corrupt government in 2011, to the more recent uprisings in the streets of America to protest the tragic death of George Floyd. In all, public space played a huge role in revealing chronic and yet hidden problems and to some extent reclaiming power from the powerful.

King could have used a bull horn to call for change, which he did at different times, but that would have only gotten him so far. Instead he chose a venue, at once physical and symbolic, to match in power the national scope of his cause. The results were impressive, a large gathering appearing much larger and changing the course of Black history forever.

