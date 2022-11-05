It is political season and this is a column about architecture. Mix the two and what you get is a commentary about architecture and politics. The two may not appear related at first glance but look deeper and you’ll discover otherwise. To be sure, the relationship has loosened since the internet and the onset of social media where a great deal of the political debate has taken place. Be that as it may, power and the built environment remain intertwined.
Examples abound, from Martin Luther King choosing the National Mall to broadcast his message, to the people of Egypt gathering in Tahrir Square to topple a corrupt government in 2011, to the more recent uprisings in the streets of America to protest the tragic death of George Floyd. In all, public space played a huge role in revealing chronic and yet hidden problems and to some extent reclaiming power from the powerful.
King could have used a bull horn to call for change, which he did at different times, but that would have only gotten him so far. Instead he chose a venue, at once physical and symbolic, to match in power the national scope of his cause. The results were impressive, a large gathering appearing much larger and changing the course of Black history forever.
But public space need not boast of such lofty claims to be useful. It can be important in simple ways too, inviting residents to come together and share notes. What had been bottled up inside can now and through it be aired, in real space and for all to see. Citizenship is what it promotes, through open and free discourse, tamping down the tendency of capitalism to reduce us to mere and mindless consumers. It insists on participatory democracy.
Pullman lags in this regard. Stand in downtown and look for City Hall and you will be sorely disappointed. It is nowhere to be seen, requiring a special GPS app to find it. It is well removed from the center, tucked behind shrubs and a gigantic parking lot. And once there you’ll see that the architecture speaks little of political gravitas and more about suburban expediency. Go inside and look around and you will be doubly shocked, finding the council chamber cavernous and its furniture picked out of a picnic catalog. Unbelievable.
Back in downtown, search for public plazas and see what you find. Two, maybe three, exist, namely High Street and Pine Street, both nicely scaled to the size of the community but also broken and lacking a coherent design idea. In the case of High street, you will come across a bench and planter unit, not a bad design of brick and wood, probably dating back to the 1970s. But it is also falling apart, with a few bricks missing and playing host to vermin around the area.
Walk to Pine Street, and the results are only marginally better, not so much because they too show signs of material disintegration but more so a society clueless about matters of aesthetic harmony. No two objects match, the bench and the planter a world apart, and so too everything else, including the bridge and the bike racks stationed next to it.
The same can be said of the sidewalks across town, uneven and quite frankly dangerous. Many walkers have tripped over them and almost face-planted, including yours truly. Other blah public spaces include those in between and on the back of buildings, overgrown with weeds or just filled with anything goes.
Change is underway, and thank goodness, but I am not sure if these deficiencies really require a major upheaval to correct, only a modicum of self-awareness and respect. In fact, they can and should be tackled right away and well before the big machinery arrives and upends Main Street. They don’t need an arm and a leg to fix, only a modest budget and the will to act upon what council members have already defined as one of their goals, namely the need to “clean up public spaces and fixtures, and implement weed management.”
Public spaces are not on the ballot this November but they should have been. We need them more than ever to help bridge social and political divides. We should insist on making them part of our daily itinerary, through voice, financial support and a commitment to an attractive collective identity.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington state university where he teaches courses in design and theory.