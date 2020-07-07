The blare of July 4 has gratefully quieted — I can attempt to think and write again. Yet my gratitude isn’t shared by children who looked forward to the thundering night sky theatrics — many missed out this year. And our kids are missing out on so much more nowadays.
As our latest unwelcome guest, COVID-19, settles into her easy chair and makes herself at home, she serves an educational role for those who care to listen. Beyond the raw multitudes of the dead and dying, she instructs us on our system’s failures.
If you take a step closer, she’ll press your nose into not only social injustices and chasms of economic disparity, but more poignantly, how the suffering is “baked into” the very system we are pledged to.
Seemingly innocent children have been swept up in the debris field along with caregivers. Finding and paying for infant and toddler day care has been difficult in good times for most getting by paycheck to paycheck.Now that fragile, ramshackle system is crumbling.
Since March, the U.S. has lost close to one half of its licensed child care capacity. KinderCare is struggling to keep the doors open on 400 of its day care centers; it has already shut down 900 of them. Bright Horizons, another prominent day care chain, has closed half of its operations. Day care employment has evaporated along with options for parents. A third of American children under the age of 5 (prior to the pandemic) used day care facilities.
As America is fragmented, so is the distribution and funding of child care services. “To the extent employers are able to offer flexible work schedules and generous leave,” says Rachael McCann, corporate benefits director at Willis Towers Watson consultancy, “this can go a long way to maintaining a heathy and productive workforce.” This is the brand of pretentious hand-holding the executive suite signs up for — we are parents too they say, and we feel your pain.
Touching sentiment – yet doesn’t come close to touching most of us: those on the meatpacking lines, garbage collectors, grocery clerks, nursing aids, and society’s other essential employees. But whether essential or nonessential, whether working the cash register at Home Depot or taping boxes at an Amazon warehouse, these line employees can be certain that corporate HR consultants won’t be clinking glasses at happy hour with them to discuss the “undeniable need for caregiving across the spectrum.”
Here too, the tiered economic cart plods along (and over millions of children) as if it doles out our needs and adapts when it doesn’t. The federal government’s response to epidemic child care closures was to add $3.5 billion of CARES funding to the Federal Child Care and Development Block Grant’s existing $5.83 billion. State’s are incentivized to pitch-in accordingly and are intended to make a difference.
The need though, particularly for single mothers, has surged. Distancing rules at child care centers means they can only accept a fraction of their capacity – and that’s if they can keep employees and pay their bills. And for the morbidly curious: what pay and perks package adorns the caregiver whose role it is to nurture the cognitive and social development of infants? Average annual income is $24,230. In 41 states, there is no minimum education requirement to be a home-based child care provider.
Meanwhile, our coveted defense contractor engineers (are they grads of Head Start programs?) are compensated 6 to 10 times that amount to churn out designs for stealth bombers, nuclear cruise missiles, drones, and all the commands and controls to help us all — parents and kids alike — feel safer at night. This, as we add the term “child care deserts” to our lexicon. (See childcaredeserts.com).
If passed, the 2021 budget will allocate $705 billion to the Pentagon. This reflects the magnitude of America’s fracturing. We turn the tin man into hardened steel, replace his heart with a digital processor, and proclaim America great again.
If these are the kind of values considered consistent with moral leadership, nothing will save us — except, that is, our children.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/