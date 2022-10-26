As the November election approaches, we should be draining our hoses and shutting off the outside water. It’s going to be getting cold.

Wise people prepare for problems and try to avoid them. Our republic faces a hard winter. Elections are where we should prepare.

I pay a lot of attention to local elections because I think that’s what’s most important. So, I was very encouraged when a woman I have known for a long time threw her ring in the hat. I respect her integrity, her industry and her character. She is running for the position of county clerk. The clerk, honestly, runs the courthouse. Commissioners think they do, but they are wrong. The clerk manages the courts and elections. The clerk is probably much more important than the county coroner, though that is painful for me to admit.

