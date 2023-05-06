Pullman needs an app. For those who don’t know much about apps, they are digital application that operate between the cloud and the mobile devices in your hand or on your desk. You may know them by the rounded boxes on your screen, each associated with an organization or a service you deem important to the seamless functioning of your life. There seems to be an app for everything today — rideshare, health, courting and so much more, each marked by a cute symbol reflecting the purpose and intent of the entity on the other side.
Apps are less real things in themselves and more interfaces between us and the world of data out there, hidden in some “anonymous shed on a mountain” as one author put it. At face value they are the antithesis of architecture, a true enemy of physical environments, getting us where we wish to go and obtaining what we want independent of streets and sidewalks. Architects should hate them. But look deeper and we can see that they can work in lockstep with the concrete places, giving rise to information about events that could double the purpose of buildings.
A city is a buzzing beehive of public activities. There is usually something happening somewhere across town that is of wide interest, even in a small town such as Pullman — a lecture, an exhibit, a gender-awareness workshop or what have you. And yet unless brought to light it will stay underutilized and unappreciated.
Many people converge on Pullman throughout the year, especially during football season, graduation, Mother’s Day and a few other moments. Some visitors are alums of the university and simply like to return for nostalgic purposes or reunite with old friends. And yet once here they find it difficult to engage in meaningful activities and soon get fixated on food, and specifically the two or three stylish restaurants in town. A common refrain by reviewers of the town is that while Pullman is a sweet little place, it has little to offer. “It is cute at first,” one reviewer said, “but it can be very boring after a while.”
An app would help, letting locals and visitors alike know that just two blocks away there is, say, an opening to an art show, and three blocks further a full-on demonstration of fusion cuisines, a book reading by a nearby author, and so on. A visitor may be more interested in one and less the other, and over the next three hours spend quality time making real connections, learning valuable skills and not remaining fixated on pasta and roasted chicken.
And yet, apps can transcend the simple purpose of capitalizing on existing projects but also inspire new ones as well, perhaps as associated with health and wellbeing. How about commissioning artists to design and produce art that can be stationed at critical places across town and along paths where natural beauty is all around but hardly anyone is there to enjoy it. The works may speak of the immediate scene or the one just behind in the distant, not necessarily in factual terms but in the abstract and interpretative, urging the walker to stop and reflect. A more productive and indeed fun way to keep mentally and physically active there isn’t. The app may even combine the two, art and health, telling you in distinct terms how many calories, among other information, you may have lost while gaining a deeper meaning of the region.
Once established, the app can go on to address other critical issues, such as loneliness, at this point a crisis of national scope. Not only are older people lonely, traditionally known to drift in that direction because of the natural attrition of family and friends, but so are the young, as young as those in college. “Nationally,” says one researcher, “among college students we see levels of loneliness around 60%, which is so striking to me.” In linking the walker to the work of art and the scene behind, the app may also go on to propose critical connections, with people and in real spaces-in classrooms, cafes and plazas-expanding on the information just introduced by the art. The effort would require coordination and the will of the community to contribute, but its not impossible.
Before too long we may see the app as the gift that keeps on giving, or the tree whose branches sprout more branches the more we feed and sustain it. Perhaps we can start by designing the logo of the app and if so, let me propose the symbol of a tree.
Rahmani is a professor of architecture at Washington state university where he teaches courses in design and theory.