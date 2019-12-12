Like America today, the Roman Republic once was the wealthiest, most powerful city-state on Earth. Its armies were the mightiest, its economy was the biggest, and the rest of the known world cowered in its shadow.
Toward its final days, the Roman Republic was ruled by a populist, authoritarian dictator named Julius Caesar.
Caesar’s fate was determined by the Roman Senate more than 2,000 years ago. In the next few weeks, the fate of America’s current president will be in the hands of the U.S. Senate.
Will the knives come out? Or will Republican senators maintain their lickspittle fealty to a charlatan who is fast becoming the GOP’s Dictator for Life?
The parallels between Caesar and his modern analogue are striking.
Disdained by the educated members of society, Caesar was popular with common folk because he gave them: 1) Free bread; and 2) Free admission to the circus. Back in the day, the Roman circus was big on chariot races, gladiator fights, and public executions. (In modern terms, these translate to monster truck rallies, cage fights in the octagon and cyber lynching on Twitter.)
For working class Americans, our current president supplies free bread in the form of negligible tax cuts; the real tax relief, with lots of zeros, goes to the corporate class. As for the circus, his chaotic style of governance, shameless self-promotion and overweening ego are impossible to ignore.
In his day, Caesar was wildly acclaimed by most blue-collar Romans. As Shakespeare wrote, “He doth bestride the narrow world like a Colossus, and we, petty men, must walk beneath his huge legs and peep about.”
But Caesar overplayed his hand, issuing ill-advised edicts that smacked of profligacy and decadence. This, in turn, led one disillusioned senator to plot against him.
Cassius – the shrewdest, most influential character in Shakespeare’s great tragedy – convinced his fellow senator Brutus to turn against the boss. Simply put, Cassius argued that Caesar was just a regular guy who’d gotten too big for his britches.
“Upon what meat doth this our Caesar feed, that he is grown so great?” Cassius asked.
At first, Brutus wasn’t buying it. He suggested it was fate – “the stars” – that placed Caesar on the highest rung of the management ladder.
As he argued his case, Cassius slowly gained traction with Brutus. He finally won over the reluctant senator by declaring, “Men, at some time, must be masters of their fate. The fault, dear Brutus, lies not in our stars, but in ourselves – that we are underlings.”
After that, things went downhill for Caesar and he was stabbed to death by formerly loyal members of the Senate. Today, the site of the assassination is home to a cat sanctuary in downtown Rome; feral felines frolic, fight and defecate amid the ruins of a once-grand forum.
Now fast-forward 2,063 years and contemplate the fate of Donaldus Trumpicus.
For better or for worse, the U.S. House of Representatives is on a Hell-bound train to impeachment. But the matter won’t be settled there.
Just as it was in Caesar’s day, the last act will be played out in the Senate.
At that point, what words will be in the speech balloon over the head of Donaldus Trumpicus?
Will it be: “Et Tu, Mitch?”
Or will it be: “MY SENATORS TOTALLY EXONERATED ME!!!”
Recall that with his penchant for picking petty fights, Donaldus Trumpicus has alienated more than a few senators within his own party. If they could vote in the dark, anonymously, some of those Republican senators – Mitt, and Marco, and probably Ted, too – would cheerfully trade their rubber, gag-gift daggers for the real thing.
So how about it, ye GOP toadies?
Doth Shakespeare have a point?
Is it true that, “Men, at some time, must be masters of their fate?” And is it true the fault, dear Lindsey, “… lies not in our stars, but in ourselves – that we are underlings?”
William Brock lives in Pullman.