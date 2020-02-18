I don’t want to spill any more ink on Donald Trump and his “prophets of doom” speech – just yet. The venue, as you may recall, was at the World Economic Forum. Initially, I’ll draw your attention to a local Pullman Chamber of Commerce forum I attended last week in which a highly successful entrepreneur, Ed Schweitzer, shared his origins and business insights.
That gathering too was provocative, and reflects an increasingly complex intersection of ideas that we are wrestling with as a society, as a nation, as an interconnected world.
In his dialog, Schweitzer several times underscored and circled back to Milton Friedman and the “spirit of free enterprise.” In his heyday, the 1950s – 1970s, Friedman, a University of Chicago economist, was seen as the prophet of market capitalism. Schweitzer views that form of capitalism as not only underlying his own success – but what ought to continue to drive wider economic prosperity and growth.
The “market knows best” philosophy goes hand-in-hand with government deregulation (or wholesale dismantling of federal bureaucracy as is now taking place). Legislation here is intended to foster innovation, not smother it with regulatory roadblocks and a tax structure that disincentivizes investment.
And the U.S. economy rode upon that “free enterprise” jet stream for decades – with its phenomenal surge in wealth, jobs creation, and standards of living. An obsession with markets and their supposed infinite growth followed suit.
What fun!
The obsessions became more demanding though: the stress upon quarterly earnings led to heated merger activity, corporate stock buy-backs, amongst other wealth creating contortions. Like all narcotics addicts, bigger doses were required to get the same “buzz.”
The pitfalls of what is now termed predatory capitalism has moved its way to the center of our dining room and boardroom conversations – and to Davos, Switzerland.
Let us now return to Davos and Mr. Trump’s “prophet of doom” speech. The so-called doomsayers he so generously demonizes are environmental activists who he portrays as naïve, Gen Z party-poopers. With literary flourish, Trump’s speechwriter portrayed them as “heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune tellers.”
Was he unaware, in the midst of an audience brimming with the globe’s wealthiest, how out-of-step and unattuned were his criticisms? Was he seated at the table in the back where they discussed new investment opportunities in bituminous coal mining?
The very theme of the forum was sustainability. Greta Thunberg did not crash the event – she was on the invite list, as featured speaker no less. The conversation is now a shared one – at long last. How must capitalism shape-shift to sustain the very source of all wealth: nature?
In the words of WEF founder and executive chairman, Klaus Schwab, “all companies should still seek to harness their core competencies and maintain an entrepreneurial mindset. But they should also work with other stakeholders to improve the state of the world in which they are operating. In fact, this latter proviso should be their ultimate purpose.”
Their “ultimate purpose”? Surely, Friedman is turning over in his grave by now.
Recent Harvard survey results indicate more than half of 18 – 29 years old’s do not support capitalism in its current form. And though it’s easy to poke holes at the methodologies of such surveys, the concerns themselves are entirely relevant to this generation. Eighty-six percent of the S&P 500 now publicly report on their internal environmental and social metrics.
Even the poster child of predatory capitalism, BlackRock Asset Management’s chief executive, Larry Fink, seems to be undergoing detox therapy, defining climate change as “the world’s biggest threat to profit.” And is no longer investing in anything with a “high sustainability-related risk.”
Sure, there is much in the way of PR posturing, updated websites glistening with feel-good solar arrays and smiling koala bears – just as we see lots of flag-waving before we reluctantly send our children off to war.
Perhaps even Trump can extricate his head from the hole on the 18th green and see the promise of stakeholder (vs. shareholder) capitalism. It’s a certainty he’d make more great, lovely, beautiful friends. Maybe even invite Greta over to the White House for lunch – featuring tofu salad of course.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/