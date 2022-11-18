After Liz Truss was elected the new British prime minister, Larry Kudlow, former Trump economic adviser, crowed: “She has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan. She is slashing tax rates and deregulating energy. Truss has it exactly right.”

Free market ideologue Kudlow has the proverbial egg on his face. “Has it exactly right” Truss lasted 44 days, the shortest tenure of any British prime minister. Truss’ primary opponent, Rishi Sunak, will take over the reins of government. Sunak predicted correctly that Truss’ policies were “fairy tale economics” and that she would “trash the economy.”

When it looked as if Truss was going to crash, a British tabloid live-streamed a head of lettuce, dressed up with a wig and googly eyes, and it made a wager that the lettuce would outlast Truss. The lettuce won.

