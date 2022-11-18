After Liz Truss was elected the new British prime minister, Larry Kudlow, former Trump economic adviser, crowed: “She has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan. She is slashing tax rates and deregulating energy. Truss has it exactly right.”
Free market ideologue Kudlow has the proverbial egg on his face. “Has it exactly right” Truss lasted 44 days, the shortest tenure of any British prime minister. Truss’ primary opponent, Rishi Sunak, will take over the reins of government. Sunak predicted correctly that Truss’ policies were “fairy tale economics” and that she would “trash the economy.”
When it looked as if Truss was going to crash, a British tabloid live-streamed a head of lettuce, dressed up with a wig and googly eyes, and it made a wager that the lettuce would outlast Truss. The lettuce won.
Without vetting her budget with the Office for Budget Responsibility, Truss proposed $48 billion in unfunded corporate and personal tax cuts. She would have eliminated a 45% tax rate that would have favored the highest income earners.
The response to Truss’ plans was immediate: The financial markets went into a tailspin, the value of the British pound fell dramatically and the Bank of England had to intervene to prevent the complete collapse of the economy. Commentators said that the intervention was comparable to the International Monetary Fund rescuing a developing country.
Truss quickly backpedaled and fired her finance minister. Markets recovered somewhat, but, as one commentator said: “She could not undo the political damage that the proposal had done.” Her new finance minister quickly reversed most of her programs.
Labor Party leaders want a new election, but that would take a vote of no-confidence in a Parliament where there is still a 60-seat conservative majority. The Conservative Party now has an approval rating of 6%, and polls show that Labor would win the next election by 33 points.
When Truss was elected to Parliament in 2010, she expressed her devotion to former prime minister Margaret Thatcher and she became a member of the “Free Enterprise Group.” She was the co-author of Britannia Unchained, a libertarian program that would bring, she and colleagues claimed, the United Kingdom out of its “statist” malaise. We can now see how wrong-headed their policy proposals were.
Robert Halfon, a former Conservative Party leader, is furious: “The new government is run by libertarian jihadists who are blowing up the Conservative Party and the country in the process.”
Journalist Kimi Chaddah, an expert on British politics and culture, predicts that Sunak will not be much different: “He will balance the books by cutting social spending and shifting the burden onto the backs of ordinary people. After all, he is wedded to Thatcherite notions of a small state, individualism and constrained public spending.”
Sunak doesn’t disavow this political connection: “I am a Thatcherite, I am running as a Thatcherite, and I will govern as a Thatcherite.”
The blindness of supply-side economics — claiming that tax and spending cuts will always solve any and every economic problem — is nothing short of astounding. Time after time, tax cuts for the rich and corporations show that they rarely invest in the economy; rather, they typically buy back their own stock and focus solely on their shareholders.
Trump and the GOP followed very similar policies. It resulted in 1.02% economic growth over four years and it added $7.9 trillion to our national debt — far more than, individually, presidents Clinton, Bush II, Obama, and Biden. Biden’s current budget deficit is 3.7 percent as opposed to Trump’s final 14.4 percent. Obama-Biden left Trump with a 3.8 percent deficit.
Just as obtuse as Ludlow is Kevin McCarthy’s “Commitment to America Plan,” which will make the Trump tax cuts permanent, reduce the corporate tax rate, and take back the reductions in the price of prescription drugs that the Democrats passed. More drastic are plans to raise the eligibility age for Medicare and Social Security, which will hurt the poor who have very little savings and many lack health insurance.
Even more dreadful is the Republican’s threat to hold the debt limit hostage in return for large spending cuts. This is a dangerous tactic: it threatens the national economy and will eventually, if they persist, put world finances at risk.