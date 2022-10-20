“This is not only a book about how we can save the trees. This is also a book about how the trees might save us.”

—Suzanne Simard, “Finding the Mother Tree”

The Coast Salish and the Tlingit believed that trees have souls, and their shamans were assisted by the guardian spirits of cedar trees. The late Bruce “Subiyay” Miller of the Skokomish Nation told Canadian forestry professor Suzanne Simard that his people believed that trees were persons “with a sort of intelligence and spiritual quality perhaps not unlike our own.”

