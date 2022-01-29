What a difference a couple of weeks makes. It was only two weeks ago that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky was talking directly about focused protection, the core premise of the Great Barrington Declaration, the sane and rational plan for public health care through the pandemic.
The cohort of Twitter docs that advise President Biden, a.k.a. Corn Pop, whether coming to their senses or responding to legitimate fears that there would not be a Democratic Party after 2022, had finally fessed up and admitted that masking basically does nothing for pandemic control. Which is still true today, of course. You don’t get to rewrite the laws of physics because you’re paranoid.
I knew that there would be some deadenders out there, like those forgotten Japanese soldiers abandoned on islands at the end of World War II. Time and maybe some hugs from grandchildren, now freed from oppressive mask mandates and lunchtime isolation, might bring them back.
But here we are. Now Corn Pop (D-S. Cackalacky) is screaming at everyone to wear masks again. And locally, the Moscow School Board, with the support of the superintendent, intends to keep all school children in masks until at least the end of April. It’s stunning to watch ostensibly educated adults beclown themselves this way. Even if one had to make the decision to keep masks on kids to satisfy the residual Aztecs terrified of omicron, omicron pandemic peaks are only a couple of weeks. By the middle of February, all this will be gone.
You’d think they’d have enough courage to make a bold pronouncement of their fears — something along the lines of “While we know that the majority of Idaho schools are mask optional, we expect to see their vaccinated students dying soon in the streets of St. Maries. And nossir, we’re not going to let that happen to Moscow school kids.” When you beclown yourself, as these folks have done, you have to go for it, gang. Put on the biggest red nose you can find!
But that’s not the worst news out of the nation’s capital. I had high hopes for Anthony Blinken, the secretary of state — especially after dealing with sleazy Mike Pompeo, Trump’s consigliere.
Last I heard, though, Blinken had put on his clown makeup (he has a large red afro), and crammed Corn Pop in the back of their Volkswagen, screaming “we cannot let Russia invade the Ukraine!”
The mask and lockdown clown act headed up by micro-clown Tony Fauci and Walensky is sad, and causing endless misery for all of the folks in the blue states. (Note to readers — the red states are back to normal.)
But talking up war with Russia is another thing entirely. The Ukraine has literally no strategic interest to the U.S., and it has tons to Russia. If anyone thinks that Bad Vlad Putin is going to take that sitting down, you’re dead wrong. And we might all be dead. Those cagey Ukes, who have had some fun with East/West diplomacy are now publicly announcing that they do not feel threatened by Russia in the least. And Russia itself is saying similar things.
The only people arguing for a war of staggering misery and sadness, that could end in nuclear fire, are the U.S. Defense policy establishment, made up of a ton of East Coast academics and the vampiric U.S. press corps. Corn Pop has done some saber rattling, but even in his dementia-addled brain, he seems to be pulling back a bit.
This is big, folks. And crazy. And real. These clowns are not just going to cause various commerce sectors to close or an economic depression. They’re going to get us blown up.
The core element of both our pandemic woes, as well as our perilous Ukraine follies, is that we have institutionalized a group of evil clowns that care little for our children’s futures.
It’s time to let them know we’re onto them. Because none of this clown act is funny any more.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.