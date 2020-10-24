In all things coronavirus, it’s been an interesting couple of weeks. Some tragedy for sure — while Latah County has been spared, 12 people have now died from either COVID-19 or COVID-19-related illnesses in Whitman County. The deaths are all elders, but still tragic, of course, as apparently there has been some crossover of the virus into elder care facilities.
We seem to be closer to close-to-instantaneous testing than ever. There are now 15-minute tests that are being distributed across the nation. I had a friend who had one in Chicago. And certainly while such things are encouraging, the reality is that we’ll really only know the actual efficacy of such tests as they run through the gamut of real-world conditions. They are called BinaxNOW tests, and made by Abbott. If I were King of the Forest, I’d advocate their use for care-home employees. That’s where the rubber meets the road.
Elsewhere in COVID-19 land, my own studies have turned up three likely seasonal trends that are really applicable to the U.S. The Northern Tier/high latitude, where we are, really had their major COVID-19 wave back in March/April. The Southern Tier/low latitude is wrapping up their wave about now. Don’t believe? Look at Florida’s mortality numbers since Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened the state. Instead of the pundits’ predicted wave of death, there’s been a continued seasonal decline.
The final “green field” wave is happening primarily in the High Plains states, and there are lessons that we can learn for our own preventative efforts as we work to minimize our own casualties. Populations are sparse, for sure, in places like South Dakota and Montana and the numbers are also not huge. The headlines blare because we, of course, have neglected rural health care forever. But there are lessons about the need for humidifiers to keep air moist, as well as adequate ventilation in our schools.
A standard practice in most public buildings is to recirculate air from inside buildings to save energy costs. Maybe we need to think about making sure we’re drawing in fresh air all the time in our schools and such. There is more to discuss from an engineering perspective — and I am indeed an engineer. But this would also be a start as far as learning to live with the virus. We might have a vaccine for the next respiratory illness season. But we don’t have one now. And getting started with collaborative strategies would be a great first step.
The percentage of case positives in Latah County is now at about 5 percent, and is hanging steady in Whitman County at around 10 percent — likely because all WSU employees are being tested. Testing broad pools of the population that don’t display symptoms will necessarily inflate the numbers, as COVID most definitely came to our community back in March. But even the New York Times, as histrionic a fear source as ever, is starting to back off the edicts of mass death.
Finally, locally, I would love it if everyone would appreciate the even-handedness of coverage of the pandemic by our own local paper, the Daily News, and the website Pullmanradio.com. Their “just the facts” reporting on our problems, in our area, enables us as a community to figure out what a correct, proportional response is — as well as access our local public health professionals’ strategies.
When you add in commentary from people like myself, as well as my colleague and distinguished professor Doug Call, as well as conservative columnist Dale Courtney, you have a range of perspectives that absolutely do not agree on lots of topics. But I’d argue at least the Daily News is laying out the issues in front of our community, so a dialogue can be had.
I’ve always been a strong advocate for local news. If you ever had an issue that needed local representation, this is it. Because communities get through pandemics together.
