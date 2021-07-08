Popular legend has it that Emperor Nero fiddled while 70 percent of Rome burned in 64 A.D. That wasn’t literally true because the fiddle (viola) wasn’t invented until the 11th century. The truth, if any, in the legend was that Nero’s efforts to control the six-day fire were ineffectual.
Thus, the simile is apropos to our government’s failure-ridden response to forest and range fires. As you read this, the 2021 wildfire season is already ablaze as politicians and government agencies “fiddle” with ineffectual preparation and response to growing catastrophes.
Our timid approach to wildfires is too little, too late, if there’s been any approach at all.
Growing frequency and severity of wildfires have resulted in politicians yakity-yakking without facing up to actually tackling the problem. And government agencies are behaving as government agencies do, moving slowly if at all.
The first and biggest problems are insufficient money and lack of planning until wildfire season is upon us. Then meetings are called to discuss needs, which won’t produce results until the fire season is over and then — out of sight, out of mind — we will repeat the farce again next fire season.
The 2020 wildfire season cost between $130 billion and $150 billion. Between $7 billion and $13 billion of that was lost by insurers, alone, in four western states. Millions of acres in California and the Pacific Northwest were burned.
With heat records being broken throughout the nation the 2021, fire season promises to be worse than last year’s, which was the worst in history.
If crumbling infrastructures in 116 degrees in Portland don’t get our politicians’ attention, nothing will.
So what can be done?
Probably not a lot, but there are some policies that could be quickly implemented.
We could quit fighting fires like we fund other needs: too little, too late.
You wouldn’t start a 200-mile trip with only enough gas for 100 miles and no gas stations for refueling. But that’s precisely what politicians do. After haggling too long, legislators refuse to provide funding for the true need.
Those of us who watch the evening news are well familiar with the sight of a helicopter dropping retardant or water on small fires. Then small tankers are used, and fires get out of hand.
Could quicker, more ambitious responses result in fewer uncontrolled, massive wildfires?
Surely resorting more quickly to large air tankers, even to 747 super tankers, would be more effective than nibbling away at them with smaller airplanes.
Part of this strategy would be for retardant to be dropped not just on the blaze, but on a large area beyond to reduce potential spread.
But the 747s aren’t flying. At least two companies have gone bankrupt putting them into the air where they have been highly effective the world around.
Seems this is a problem that could be solved with m-o-n-e-y, like some of the billions we throw at out-of-control wildfires.
Don’t wait to see whether the big plane is needed. Unleash them quicker with heavier doses of retardant at an overkill magnitude. Same applies to the next largest tanker, the DC-10, which carries only about half the load of the 747.
The 747 can spray retardant or water 100 yards wide for three miles in one pass, flying as low as 250 feet above the ground, and can get from airport to fire at just below 600 miles per hour.
It isn’t certain that an immediate appropriation could have the now-grounded 747s in the air in time for the 2021 season, but perhaps it could by late season.
Meanwhile a hit-’em-quicker-and-harder policy could go into effect almost immediately with medium-size tankers.
If there were a will.
Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullmanresident since 1972. He encourages email to terence@moscow.com.