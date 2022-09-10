This past weekend, I happened across a video montage of people, formerly deaf, whose ability to hear rapidly opened up through cochlear implants. The looks, from very young (a child hearing his mother’s voice for the first time) to more mature patients, are absolute tear-jerkers. People desperately need connection. And people fixing their ability to connect was stunning.
But connection is profoundly underrated in our academic environments and scientific communities. That is not going to be fixed any time soon. If you expect any epidemiologist that is currently amplified through the mainstream media to even discuss this, good luck.
At the same time, the letters to the Daily News came pouring in from the usual suspects. Old folks wrote, some who know me, angered because their insular ignorance was being threatened about one of their heroes — Tony Fauci. Well, you can tell a lot about people by who they glorify. And Fauci is case in point.
Talking about Fauci likely got them going, because they have no idea about his history, nor the results of his actions. I hope so — as fear and ignorance are the least terrible cause for their viewpoints. Fauci rose to prominence in the Bush administration. He was appointed in his current role not by a Democrat, but by Dick Cheney, a war criminal if there ever was one, to look at bioterrorism threats to the U.S. Needless to say, Fauci got more than carried away. It’s clear now that he funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab — something liberal hero Obama wasn’t particularly fond of either. In case one doesn’t understand gain-of-function work, it’s activities that genetically engineer a virus to be more virulent to humans — not less.
The ostensible reason for this is that if we can figure this out, we might be able to prevent viral spread in the future. The problem is that we’re also creating things that, in the case of a lab leak, can spread more rapidly and make more people sick far more quickly. Sound familiar? Making new bioweapons is illegal under the Biological Weapons Convention. And it’s potato/po-tah-to whether gain-of-function is weapons engineering.
Along with that, Fauci was intimately involved with all the ineffective nonpharmaceutical interventions, as well as the gross exaggerations of vaccine efficacy that people now know are false. Vaccines indeed may prevent more severe cases, and likely did early in the pandemic. But they provided no protection from viral spread. And the endless booster series many are now mandated to take seems to do nothing other than making Big Pharma very rich. So when reviewing Fauci’s record, he’s basically a liar prone to secretly making weapons of mass destruction. He’s these folks’ hero.
The reason I have written on COVID-19 for the past two years is primarily to protect children from the mental abuse from a loss of connection, through masks, isolation and restrictions my critics long for to sate their paranoia of illness. None of these things work, nor matter to children. But the damage of lockdowns, school closures and indefinite masking are now starting to show up. This generation will be suffering learning loss and mental health issues into the foreseeable future. It’s terrible, and it must not be allowed to happen again.
Why bring this up now? There will be another respiratory virus season. Those same voices that cannot rebut any of the arguments I make, while at the same time heaping adoration on a man who has committed crimes against humanity, will be screaming loudly to do it again to school and college kids. Our local superintendents and school boards have shown themselves to be men and women of only modest integrity in resisting calls for damaging the lives of the children under their care. At the same time, while I’ve been out in front of this, the voices from local parents of children who have and will be harmed have been pretty silent.
I sincerely hope that my fears are misplaced, and are the result of me doing battle against the aggressive ignorance of the last two years. But I’m girding my loins. Our children need normal. And normal means connection.
For those wanting a more detailed understanding of the bioweapons conundrum we’re in, I have a longer piece on my blog at bit.ly/3B5GpG6.
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.