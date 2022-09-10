This past weekend, I happened across a video montage of people, formerly deaf, whose ability to hear rapidly opened up through cochlear implants. The looks, from very young (a child hearing his mother’s voice for the first time) to more mature patients, are absolute tear-jerkers. People desperately need connection. And people fixing their ability to connect was stunning.

But connection is profoundly underrated in our academic environments and scientific communities. That is not going to be fixed any time soon. If you expect any epidemiologist that is currently amplified through the mainstream media to even discuss this, good luck.

At the same time, the letters to the Daily News came pouring in from the usual suspects. Old folks wrote, some who know me, angered because their insular ignorance was being threatened about one of their heroes — Tony Fauci. Well, you can tell a lot about people by who they glorify. And Fauci is case in point.

