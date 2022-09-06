As an octogenarian and great-grandfather, my perspective on abortion is far from mainstream.

I view science and religion as two sides of the same coin. Both purport to search for, and represent, truth. But truth is elusive. Science grows stronger by building on new evidence that uncovers and corrects past scientific errors. Similarly, religious revelations over millennia have altered and updated our understanding of spiritual truths.

The science of embryology teaches life begins with fertilization, “creation of a zygote, a single cell resulting from the fusion of … egg and sperm,” the beginning of a physical body. Most religious traditions associate an undefined “soul” with that physical body, though they don’t agree, even among themselves, on specifics.

