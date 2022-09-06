As an octogenarian and great-grandfather, my perspective on abortion is far from mainstream.
I view science and religion as two sides of the same coin. Both purport to search for, and represent, truth. But truth is elusive. Science grows stronger by building on new evidence that uncovers and corrects past scientific errors. Similarly, religious revelations over millennia have altered and updated our understanding of spiritual truths.
The science of embryology teaches life begins with fertilization, “creation of a zygote, a single cell resulting from the fusion of … egg and sperm,” the beginning of a physical body. Most religious traditions associate an undefined “soul” with that physical body, though they don’t agree, even among themselves, on specifics.
One critical uncertainty is when “ensoulment” occurs, i.e., when a soul connects with an embryo. An Orthodox Christian view is that the soul and body “are bestowed simultaneously and for all time in the very act of creation.” Roman Catholicism seems unclear. Other branches of Christianity vary. There is no single Islamic interpretation, “but the belief in God’s mercy and compassion is a crucial part of any consideration.”
Baha’i teachings are unequivocal: The life of an individual “begins at conception, when the soul associates itself with the embryo.” Furthermore, that soul is rational. Most religions agree the soul remains with the body throughout life and continues into an “afterlife” after physical death. Understanding of that afterlife varies broadly among religions. Conception itself — a physical, biological event — is defined variously among sciences, but a “soul” is not part of any biological definition.
Miscarriages (spontaneous abortions) are common. Estimates vary, from at least a quarter of all recognized pregnancies to “more than half of successful fertilizations.” These are because of a variety of natural circumstances. Further, “if you factor in fertilized eggs that fail to implant along with pregnancies that end in miscarriage, around 70% to 75% of all conceptions will end in pregnancy loss.” So the probabilities of carrying a pregnancy to term are relatively low. Individuals can survive physically from seconds through decades.
Children who die before birth “have committed no sin and are unsullied by the defilements of the world of nature,” according to one belief system. They “abide under the shadow of the Divine Providence.” If one believes in a loving, equitable God, it’s hard to dispute this. The above statistics suggest that most conceptions abort naturally.
Women experiencing problems during pregnancy, or in cases of rape or incest, rely on physicians for the best medical care available. In states where abortion is criminalized, doctors are no longer able to make professional decisions about abortion for fear of being arrested. And the number of such states is growing.
Women constitute half our population. What equity is there when legislatures — mostly old white male lawyers, not physicians — criminalize an event that occurs naturally in pregnant women more than half the time? Ironically, the vast majority of those legislators probably claim a belief in God and the soul.
Such belief suggests we can’t abort the immortal rational soul. Abortion, spontaneous or intentional, doesn’t kill our spiritual reality. It’s the very essence of our humanness. “The endowments which distinguish the human race from all other forms of life are summed up in what is known as the human spirit; the mind is its essential quality.”
Yet the battle of beliefs rages. When does human “life” actually begin? At conception, implantation, heartbeat, “quickening,” first, second, or third trimester? Which?
The only logical scientific answer is at conception. Before that, neither egg nor sperm alone is viable. Fertilization, union of sperm and egg, provides genetic makeup for a viable human being. The simultaneous association of the soul, if you believe in a soul, completes the process. The zygote is on its way. It’ll probably abort, but that’s just natural selection. The soul will continue, dependent on the mercy of its Creator.
Maybe it’s time to recognize this spiritual rationale and allow physicians to practice their skills in consultation with their patients, as they do with every other medical procedure — without unqualified lawmakers telling them how to do it.
But what do I know? I’m well past childbearing age.
Haug and Jolie, his editor and wife of 61 years, constantlydiscuss topics like these. Write petes.pen9@gmail.com for his sources. Sources for the information in this column are available by reaching out to Haug.