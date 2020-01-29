If you have questions about the upcoming bond and levies in Pullman, the last information session is at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Pullman High School Community Room. On the Feb. 11 ballot you will find three “propositions” with a bond funding renovation and expansion of Lincoln Middle School and for cooling system additions to the Pullman School District’s three older elementary schools. The two levies on the ballot fund maintenance, operations and technology upgrades.
It is important to understand that these three propositions will not change the tax rate on assessed property value. That is, the bond and levies will maintain current levels of taxation in the district and your proportional contribution will not change. Notably, this is for a school district where the student body has grown 15 percent in the past five years. You are only being asked to maintain the current tax rate. That suggests a degree of efficiency and good management that probably doesn’t get the attention it deserves.
In Washington state we have same-day, in-person registration (if needed) and our mail-in ballots do not even require a stamp. It couldn’t be any easier, so please vote. Successful passage of a bond in Washington state requires 60-percent voter approval so every vote counts. If you need to register in Whitman County and have questions, send emails to elections@co.whitman.wa.us or call (509) 553-8025 during normal business hours.
There’s been some recent criticism of the Pullman School District in this paper and I recognize that any large institution (public or private) will have weaknesses. Nevertheless, we are tremendously lucky to have such an incredible group of educators taking care of our children’s education.
All three of my children are enrolled or have finished their K-12 years in Pullman, and they have benefited tremendously from the solid academic education, a music program that is nothing short of totally amazing and a reputable sports program that includes opportunities for kids to excel and be recognized even if they aren’t football or basketball stars. For state testing, Pullman students have math proficiency (60-64 percent) and reading/language arts proficiency (90-94 percent) that are well above the state average (51 percent and 61 percent, respectively).
If you look at the latest U.S. News and World Report rankings for high schools, Pullman High School is ranked No. 27 in the state. You might think that is not very impressive until you realize that there are 656 schools in this list and Pullman is ranked highest among schools east of the Cascade crest. The next two highest ranked schools located east of the Cascades are in Spokane (Nos. 42 and 45).
I recognize that these rankings have their weaknesses. U.S. News and World Report puts a great deal of weight on college preparation via AP course offerings and testing. These variables may play very well at a place like Mercer Island, which is ranked No. 6 in the state and that spends 17 percent more per pupil compared to Pullman High School. Mercer Island also has a very low “economically disadvantaged” population (3 percent) compared to Pullman (26 percent).
I suspect that the kids attending Mercer Island are far more likely to have a path available to college compared with more rural schools where AP courses and aspirations for college may be limited by available resources and cultural perspectives.
The rural high school I attended in the 1980s is currently ranked No. 270 in the state with 60 percent of the students considered economically disadvantaged. Back in my day, only three out of about 120 graduating seniors went directly to college (others followed in later years). It was still a good school.
PSD does an amazing job, but this also reflects the commitment and involvement of the community. I am proud to brag about Pullman School District whenever we are trying to recruit new faculty to Washington State University – and for these people, schools really matter.
That’s an extra boost for the local economy and a great example of how the city and university complement each other. Please vote to support our bond and levy measures.
Doug Call is a microbiologist. He first discovered thePalouse 37 years ago.