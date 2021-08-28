Here at Washington State University, the students are back! And I’m so happy to see them. I’ve been a student-centered professor my entire career, and even though I taught face-to-face last semester, it just wasn’t the same with so few people on campus. Now students are walking across campus, mostly without masks, and certainly off-campus, they’re no longer holding to the crazy, fear-based nonsense that continues to flow out of the governors’ offices of blue states. Masks still aren’t working to stop COVID-19, because they follow the laws of physics.
And since my persistent critics, some of whom are quite notable, seem to be science-selective in propagating their secret desire to not see anyone’s faces, I’m going to help all the rest of us understand why they don’t. It seems that over the course of the pandemic, people have learned a new term — “respiratory droplets.” And this is, ostensibly, what masks stop.
Well, not so much — unless, of course, you’re really sick, and coughing up phlegm. The problem with COVID-19 is that it’s not spread by the big droplets a mask might actually stop. COVID-10 is an aerosolized virus, and you can even read about that on the CDC website. What an aerosol is a super-fine mist that hangs in the air long after a breath is taken. The aerosol scoots around the edge of the ridiculous cloth masks we’re all mandated to wear indoors on campus. But it also moves through the mask. So you end up spraying virus everywhere by breathing — which means you can’t do anything external about it.
It’s breathtaking to me that professionals in the community don’t know this, and feel so confident in their ignorance that they would attack me in public. For those of you, here’s a simple analogy. It’s the difference between diarrhea (droplets) and a fart (aerosols). Masks work for the equivalent of the first. But when someone lets go, everyone knows. And that’s double-layering for you.
Of course, there’s also the simple analysis, as we move on in the pandemic, of side-by-side states with and without mask mandates (Louisiana and Arkansas are the latest) which show no difference in epidemiological time series. Masks don’t work, and if you’re counting on masks to protect your child from COVID, you’ll have about the same luck with a lucky rabbit’s foot.
COVID-19 death rates for kids are also now well-established as well. A little less than 1 in a million. I do have compassion for parents scared for their kids dying of COVID-19. I have adult children, and would perish if something happened to them. But the raw statistic is actually only weakly informative. The vanishingly small number of kids dying from COVID-19 does not reflect what is really happening. About 50 percent of the kids in that number had wildly sad comorbidities. If your child is healthy, it ain’t gonna happen. And you’re stealing compassion for people who really are in bad straits, and need it.
The fear bubble is strong, though, at WSU. I was asked to sign a petition endorsing all sorts of boundary-violating craziness that won’t work. All faculty that I know have received the vaccine, are happy to get back to work, and realize that students, face-to-face are what we do. Yet we are already being bombarded with the notion of servicing irrational fears. Nope. If you have a problem, seek psychological services. We are going to have to live with this thing. We are a fully vaccinated campus, and I think that’s a great thing. The idea that we should get paid while putting on a shoddy job is unsustainable.
And finally, one letter writer gave me an extremely high compliment last week. He called me The Wizard of Oz. Absolutely! The Wizard gave agency to everyone he met. He helped Dorothy get back home — on her own. And if you’re on the other side of the Wizard, his chief enemies were the flying monkeys. ‘Nuf said!
Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.