Our zoning procedures in Pullman need revising. Last week I experienced a strange and backward public hearing in which the planning commission was vetting a developer’s application for a zone change from R3 to R4, in that part of town where the context is one of single family houses and senior living communities. The site in question is a wedge-shaped parcel of land, a little over 2 acres, right above Dissmore’s, on Stadium Way.
Going from R3 to R4 is no small matter, affecting the texture and scale of a community whose members in all likelihood had spent years cultivating. Noise and car traffic could affect the look and feel of the place, in this case further exacerbated by the fact that, at least at this point, the developer is asking for an additional 56 units beyond what R4 allows.
No sooner did the developer present his case than the community jumped on him, giving him the lowdown on how his proposal would wreak havoc on their way of life, including noise levels that will keep them awake late at night, reducing property values and generally alienating the cultural dynamics nearby.
All very good concerns but also obsessively self-centered and quite frankly regressive, not, again, because they are meritless but more because they don’t look to the bigger picture and ask important questions about the future of place, cultural change, economic expansion and the like.
Neither the public nor the developer is at fault, but sorry to say the method with which the zone change application is structured. It asks for neither plans nor elevations, diagrams or concept drawings — you know, the kind of visuals necessary to excite a community and give it reason to believe that even as the change proposed may look radical it is not without contribution to the larger good of the neighborhood, the community and so on. Instead the application asks for a checklist, of which the only part that remotely touches on the future viability of the proposed project is an “environmental checklist reviewed by responsible officials … .”
As one commissioner said, zoning laws are there to protect the existing context, physical and cultural, from being overrun by overzealous developers who in one fell swoop can come in and destroy what took years to build. That’s correct, but they are also there for us to push against, to perennially allow us to poke at them and test values that had for a long while defined who we are and where we live. No society has grown and flourished without such provocations. People hated the Eiffel Tower at first, one group of artist calling it “monstrous,” and imploring the city of Paris to stop it. “This tower of ridiculous vertiginous height,” they said, is “like a dark ink stain” casting an “odious shadow” on the city.
As Frank Lloyd Wright said: laws should be there to serve man not man the laws. Doing otherwise would reduce us to mindless automata, following rules without knowing why or for whom. Going from R3 to R4 can be a good thing or it can be a dreadful proposition. The matter depends on what happens in the process of expansion. Do great things like community centers, incubator office spaces, learning hubs, farmers markets and other such facilities emerge in its wake, to help advance social, economic and racial justice? Could a development add value in those terms while also solving noise and traffic issues? If so I am sure more than one current opponent would become a proponent.
But we won’t know that without a vision and a set of visuals to that extent, perhaps as guided by the community itself. One concerned neighbor mentioned the presence of senior housing and the degree to which student housing nearby would upend its constitution. The first is quiet and restful, the next is noisy and fast-paced.
The concern is well-founded and makes sense, but had the application for zone change allowed space for a developer to propose ideas, our interested developer may have dug around and found out that between older and younger generations there need be no schism but a plane of mutual benefits.
Indeed, studies have shown that the two are not only possible side by side but advisable. Intergenerational facilities are real and underway and can yield lasting positive psychological effects. As one study showed: “interacting with college students on a regular basis — as opposed to one and done interaction when students visit senior facility — has been shown to improve health for seniors, provide cognitive stimulation and encourage social connectivity.” The result is that the “quality of life is greatly improved.”
Decisions about zone change must be accompanied by a vision for what that change may bring to the table. Without it we will continue to regress, become more insular and uglier. Fear will get the better of us.
Ayad Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.