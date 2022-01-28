Holidays shed light on what a people holds dear

Well, it’s that time of year again when thoughts turn to snow shovels and Yaktrax and Katherine and I pack our sandals and swimsuits and head south to sunny Puerto Vallarta. My 11th year in a row.
There’s something about foreign travel — especially when your destinations are the mixed-heritage colonias where gringos seldom tread. Where we eat, shop, drink and recreate are all chosen with an eye to immersing ourselves in the culture. Our Spanish is improving.
With the slower pace and a pervasive tiempo Mexicana which makes a mockery of punctuality, we have little to complain about. One item, however, does jump up to bite us occasionally and this is when a Mexican holiday interrupts our plans and almost everything grinds to a halt.
This wouldn’t pose too much of an inconvenience except there are so many of them, 20 at last count. Add to that numerous fiesta days and … well … you get the picture.
Constitution Day is soon upon us and it got me pondering how very much a nation’s values are reflected in its national holidays. We, by contrast, have only 11.
Curious, I decided to do a little research. In the old US of A, we have one distinctly political holiday — the Fourth of July — which is a celebration of one group of wealthy, white men trading places with another group of wealthy white men. A transfer of elites doesn’t constitute much of a revolution in my book. The unwealthy patriots who took the rebellion seriously found themselves crushed in a series of mismatched brush fire wars … Shays’, Fries’ and The Whiskey rebellion. Considering who was allowed to vote and hold offices, it didn’t take long to figure out in whose interests blood was shed.
South of the border, national holidays show a very different picture and reveal a true spirit of defiance which shares nothing with hissy fits about wearing masks in the midst of a plague.
Let’s start with Constitution Day, seemingly innocuous until you realize that their Constitution returned the land of Mexico to the people from whom it had been stolen, first by the Spanish and then by their progeny, the hacendados. Not only were vast swaths of the country turned over to communal ownership, there was specific language not merely separating church and state but punishing the Catholic Church for its complicity in the Spanish oppression of the indigenous peoples. Our Constitution forbade the popular election of presidents and senators, theirs made it illegal for foreign nationals to own Mexican land.
Their calendar is festooned with commemorations of resistance against imperial aggression. Cinco de Mayo celebrates the defeat of an invading French army at Puebla. Then there’s Revolution Day, commemorating the 1910 launch of the movement which overthrew the hated Porfirio Diaz. Then there’s Independence Day which celebrates the Spanish finally being driven out. Then Labor Day established in 1923 to honor workers’ union movements.
April 21 is a day which remembers the 1847 “heroic defense of Veracruz” against U.S. occupation forces. Sept. 13 is the day of the “boy heroes” when in the same year a band of six teenage cadets died defending Chapultepec Castle against overwhelming U.S. forces in a war where Mexico, with a Yankee knife at its throat, surrendered half its nation to the aggressor from the north.
Of all these commemorations of heroic struggles won and lost, my favorite is March 18, “Expropriation Day,” when in 1938, President Lazaro Cardenas drew his own line in the sand and declared that Mexico’s natural resources belonged rightfully to the Mexican people and not foreign investors. American and Dutch companies took a hike. If war hadn’t been brewing in Europe and isolationism wasn’t so popular in the U.S., another invasion on behalf of corporate America might have been next.
Then there’s Sept. 27 which celebrates after more than a decade of civil war, the 1821 ultimate expulsion of Spain. Nov. 23 is Dia de Armada and we’re back in Veracruz in 1847 where a fortress was captured by naval cadets, their officers and faculty.
In a final bit of irony, Oct. 12 is celebrated “El Dia de Raza” which commemorates the creation of a new brown race of mixed American, European and African descent.
We celebrate this as Columbus Day which led to the systematic brutal slaughter of an entire continent’s indigenous peoples.
Holidays do tell a lot about what a people holds dear.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.