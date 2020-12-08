Home sweet home is leaving a bitter aftertaste

Calling all residential real estate opportunists — have your “dry powder” at the ready. There’s going to be some tempting deals in 2021. Given the scale of the pending investment opportunities, you might consider getting a police scanner so as to be tipped off early when sheriffs and marshals carry out eviction orders, “writs of possession” as court clerks like to call them.
America has some 47.5 million rental units. You can get dizzy just thinking of that kind of cash flow. Better yet, go into the padlock business.
Landlords and tenants alike are bracing themselves for what is to come after Dec. 31 when the federal moratorium on evictions is no longer in place. And even with the moratorium extant, lawyers have been able to pierce the veil of tenant protections. Nationwide, we’ve already seen around 100,000 evictions.
This round of predatory capitalistic feasting is likely to be more sumptuous than was had during the subprime mortgage fiasco, and subsequent buying bonanza. Seen from a saner lens, how we go about sheltering our indentured rent serfs, the burgeoning ranks of the unemployed, and all those swept into the gig economy dust bin, will take on the proportions of a third world humanitarian crisis.
According to the Urban Institute’s Housing Policy Finance Center, “the U.S. housing system is fragile at best.”
And that fragility is a pandemic in itself that long preceded COVID-19; the good old days when 40 percent of Americans lived paycheck to paycheck. Our current pandemic-inspired crisis has effectively vacuumed up the savings of hopeful first-time home buyers — those years on the front lines as nurses, retail managers, and police officers were to be rewarded with a cul-de-sac address and row of daisies. Most renters pay about a third of their income on rent. Nowadays, those who can make rent are among the fortunate.
“I did everything right, worked my ass off and still am homeless right now,” laments Sierra Graves, a former fast-food restaurant manager, who lives in a motel with her three children. She was evicted from her apartment in Rural Hall, N.C. This is the inevitable fallout of a winner-takes-all housing market. And rather than change the system — for the 10 million who are now behind on their rent and the additional five million behind on their mortgage payments — us winners will divert our attention to the growth-inspiring and historic low 30-year fixed mortgage rates. We will advise the “Sierras” across the country that these are times of sacrifice that demand we work our asses off a little harder.
Yes indeed; that’s the spirit.
No amount of sporadic federal unemployment check supplements and “stimulus” cash is going to turn this ship around. Come Dec. 31, some six million renters and mortgage holders will face eviction or foreclosure. As banks were bailed out in 2008, there is now legislative banter about bailing out landlords (in effect, banks again) and subsidizing loans for renters.
Before that comes to pass, we’ll be viewing teargas billowing from the streets and menacing hordes on the nightly news. There will be those, steadfast, left clinging to the delusion that a “free” market will sort out the inequities and address basic needs, anxiously transferring money from their 401Ks as helicopters drop cartons of peanut butter and powdered milk.
We end like we began: with the ironic twist that home sales are booming.
Those who managed to hang onto their work-from-home employment and have respectable credit scores are eager for more living space and lattes in smaller towns like ours. “Honey, I really do feel it’s time for that second home we’ve always talked about.”
While some will sip their hot beverages, get out their markers, and pour over garden supply catalogs this winter, in a feverish search for the very best fruit trees and ornamentals, the other half will be awaiting their court dates, prepping their pleas … wondering if that cousin they don’t particularly like will put them up in their basement.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/