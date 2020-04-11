How will the pandemic end? It depends on the response

As we go into our third week of lockdown, we’re seeing the effects of social distancing, and “flattening the curve” – the term used to describe flattening out the extreme peak that might occur if people get together in a large crowd and just cough on each other.
But what’s really going on is more elusive than meets the eye. One of the blind spots in how all this works is how the virus spreads. We know that coughing on people is bad. Being close is bad. Droplets of mucus being sprayed out of our mouths are bad. Some of this can be fixed by wearing a mask – and I’m hoping more people in Pullman will get it together and wear their masks in public.
Spread happens, though, in other ways, and those are poorly understood, but actually in our favor. Studies are now coming in showing extremely high antibody counts for the virus in former epicenters. A blood bank in Lombardy, Italy, showed 70 percent of the people giving blood having immunity. It’s a reasonable assumption that people who donate blood don’t have symptoms. And in Wuhan, China, the original epicenter of the pandemic, people with asymptomatic COVID-19 are running around 80 percent. That means those people got immunity by NOT displaying symptoms, and while the virus might come back and hit some, it will not come back and hit most. This is called “asymptomatic spread” – and it matters.
What some of this means is “dose matters.” If you’re coughing, get your groceries delivered to you. Don’t go out in public if you have any obvious symptoms. The dose of virus you may give to someone may be enough to make them really sick.
Where dose really matters is with our healthcare providers. Working in our hospitals or drive-through testing sites, they are exposed to large doses of the virus. Personal protective equipment can fail. And exhaustion is no help to a stressed immune system. We have to think of new ways to protect them.
What it also means is we can mesh active testing data of smaller populations with predictions that these groups might already be completely infected and possess “herd immunity.” In New York City, 20 percent of the police are reporting active symptoms of COVID-19. What that likely means, considering the way police congregate in police stations, is that the other 80 percent are asymptomatic. This isn’t a rant against our public safety officers. Instead, it may be a window into understanding that when it comes to the virus running its course with that service department, it probably has. And we can move that off our “worry sheet.”
Asymptomatic spread has to govern how we reopen our societies. Why? Because asymptomatic spread is hooked to low dose exposure. For folks with healthy immune systems, chances are low they will become infected with a bug that can kill them. Or even cause them illness. But some of our neighbors don’t have the benefit of strong immune systems. These people can’t take hardly any dose. And as the pandemic grinds on, even though more and more of us will build herd immunity, we still must manage both our high contact service providers, as well as our immunosuppressed populations.
If we’re wise, we’ll not look to our leaders to give us definite answers on when this pandemic will end. We still need leaders. But we’ll encourage them to be more pragmatic in their outlook, and continue to pursue increased regular testing for COVID, as well as antibody testing for those that have been infected and are showing resistant immune systems. We’ll want to see they’re using data appropriately, and drop our fear levels. We can get through this, and we will – likely quicker than we think.
But we’re going to have to adopt the attitude of a more mature society. Wait, see, and learn must become our new watch words. We can do this.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor in mechanical and materials engineering at Washington State University.