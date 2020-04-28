On the menu last night at chez Broadman were fresh asparagus spears: deep green, steamed slightly tender, glazed with butter and salt over a bed of brown rice. Delectable.
While chewing, I tried to filter out the scenes of long food lines of the urban working poor, but lost the battle to the persistent image of single mothers with hungry young kids in tow. Who should have to decide whether it’s the rent, Sally’s medicine or food on the plate for dinner tonight?
Rather than choke on my revered asparagus, I’ll appropriate some form of reasonable cause. (And now it dawns on me: the purpose of the prefrontal cortex is to help us eat our asparagus minus the guilt).
The media has spared no ink on the ills of our food supply chain. There was a time, pre-lockdown, when around 50 percent of our food expenditures went to purchasing prepared meals outside the home: restaurants, hotels, schools, events. There was a time when imported labor would pick our lettuce, when line workers in hideous shower caps would decapitate our favored protein staple, when truckers would pull an all-nighter to deliver our asparagus from California.
These are only mild chinks in our food system armor, so they say. “I think we have a strong food supply system,” says Olga Isengildina Massa, agriculture professor at Virginia Tech, “and it’s diversified enough to provide the products to consumers.”
Perhaps those who are met with bare shelves at food banks will be appeased by Michigan State University agricultural economist Aleks Schaefer’s assessment that these shortages are merely “short-run disruptions that over time will be ironed out.”
I have become far too smug about my California asparagus; we all have. We’ve been hoodwinked. The food supply disruptions we currently witness appear to be short-term, but only when we pin the disruption on its most convenient culprit, our most recent media darling: COVID. And yes, what a “strong food supply system” we have: like that of a well-oiled body builder. Gleaming pecs and abs, yet when a fly lands on his shoulder, he isn’t nimble enough to flick it off.
If anything, the pandemic’s visible impacts on the mega-corporate food supply chain (let’s call it what it is), points to the precarious nature of an industrial system run amok, and to our own unsuspecting dependence upon such a system.
Dear Aunt Sue and Uncle Fred’s small family farm is a relic, mere sentimentality displayed on the boardroom walls of Cargill, Conagra, Syngenta and Nestle. For their vast investments in land and technology, they demand a handsome return: feeder corn (80 million acres), soybeans (75 million acres), alfalfa hay (61 million acres) and wheat (62 million acres). There you have it: 80 percent of total U.S. crop acreage. That’s “diversity” for you. And over a third of the corn is fed to livestock.
From the farm machinery to the chemicals to the transportation and processing plants … our waves of grain are not just commodities to be traded, they are in effect, petroleum products. America’s breadbasket is marinating in black crude. What do we have to show for it? A sea of high fructose corn syrup and an epidemic of overweight diabetics. The COVID virus is not only life-threatening to the elderly, but also to the heaving masses hooked to their IV-drip of Happy Meals. Would the real virus please stand up and be counted?
I believe that Wes Jackson, founder of the Land Institute, talks to the looming, formidable reality of the virus behind the pandemic when he wrote that “where there is alienation from the land, there can be no stewardship.” Once our heads were bowed and we took an oath to become consumers, food became a commodity with its utility placed somewhere between a thumb tack and pair of blue jeans.
Technology will not save our food supply; we can’t inoculate our way out of the larger epidemic. Someday, maybe sooner than later, I’ll have to trade my precious asparagus for something local. Anyone up for a bowl of lentil soup?
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Resist News: https://www.usresistnews.org/