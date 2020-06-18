I like being like my father

“Isn’t it about becoming one’s parents, about taking on their very habits, whether you want to or not?”
— Lydia Davis, “How Shall I Mourn Them?”
It is said that people do not appreciate the fullness of their parents’ love until they have children of their own. That is certainly true in my case.
In my teenage and early adult years, I rebelled against my parents. I developed my liberal views quite early, and I became a student leader against the Vietnam War at Oregon State University.
My father was a staunch Democrat most of his adult life, but the dramatic changes of the 1960s were deeply unsettling for him, just as they were for many in his generation.
My mother worked on the Barry Goldwater campaign of 1964, but my dad still voted for LBJ. I was in a state of shock when they both voted for George Wallace in 1968.
Instead of trying to understand my parents, I wrote nasty letter after nasty letter chastising them for what I perceived to be their political ignorance. No matter how strong my criticisms, however, my parents always expressed their love for me.
It seemed that the more I rebelled, the more they accepted me. That didn’t make any sense. I felt that I didn’t deserve their love. I certainly did not want to be like them.
Over the years I gradually reconciled with my parents, especially after I married and had a child of my own. I’ve now made the same discovery as Harvard professor James Wood did: I am actually more like my dad than I ever thought. In a 2013 essay in The Atlantic titled “Becoming Them: Our Parents, Our Selves,” Wood was surprised to find that he had fallen into some of the same habits as his father.
I now enjoy my evenings sitting, just as my father did, in my easy chair reading newspapers and magazines. The reading material is of course different: his was Field and Stream, Guns and Ammo, and U.S. News and World Report; mine is The Economist, The New York Review of Books, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The New Republic.
My dad had oatmeal, fruit, toast and jam every morning, and so do I. He had meat slices, cheese, and fruit for lunch, and I have tofurkey instead. His standard dinner was meat, potatoes, and veggies, and mine is the same except fish as my only meat.
My daughter has reverted to her grandfather’s meat diet, and perpetuates the Gier metabolism: three square meals, and if they are late, the Giers gets crabby. James Wood calls this the “plagiarism of inheritance.”
By karma and imitation, much of our lives are written for us. Even in my rebellion, I was much like dad. As a war protester I always wore a sport jacket and tie. There he was: Nick Gier, Jr., the Well Dressed Radical.
My dad could not tell a joke, and I inherited that disability from him. He wouldn’t even try, but I always embarrass myself when I fumble one. The only joke that seems to work for me is when I tell people that I’m funny about twice a month and that is usually by accident.
I once made a ham and cheese sandwich for a lovely meat-eating lady who insisted that I call her Mom No. 2.
I didn’t tell her that it was tofu ham and nondairy cheese, and she said it was the best sandwich she had ever eaten. When I told her what it was, she never trusted me about food again.
My father would never have played a practical joke like this. He would have been afraid of hurting someone’s feelings.
At my father’s memorial, my daughter began with the declaration “my grandfather was a truly good man.” There is a direct line of goodness from grandfather to granddaughter.
This could not be said of me because there is too much of my mother in me. Not evil, mind you, but a feisty streak that often got both of us in trouble.
