I’m liberal, but I ain’t woke; there are reasons why

Ryan Urie

I’ve been attempting to write a column about wokeness for months. Inevitably, I find myself torn between the desire to speak my truth and the desire to not be savaged for doing so, and I end up writing about something less divisive instead, like abortion or gun rights. However, I’ve realized that I simply cannot tolerate the self-censorship that is the goal of wokeness, a movement that too often seeks to eradicate certain beliefs or ideas by silencing those who express them.

While “woke” often refers to the superficial, performative language policing of the far-left, to its supporters “woke” refers to the notion that all people, regardless of race, sexuality, gender, age, ability, and so on, are worthy of dignity, respect, and equal protection under the law — in other words, “liberty and justice for all.” It’s an easy philosophy to embrace. That everyone ought to be free to express themselves without fear or discrimination is central to the American ethos of freedom and equality.

What makes even sympathetic liberals like myself wary of wokeness, though, is not the principles but the tactics. Many woke culture warriors gleefully shame, insult, and censor anyone who uses the wrong terminology, asks the wrong questions or challenges their stance. This has made wokeness practically synonymous with self-righteous arrogance, performative virtue signaling, snarky belligerence and a hyperbolic sense of victimhood. The resulting fear of being castigated for saying the wrong thing has made it nearly impossible to have the kind of honest, open discussions we need to be having about race, sexuality and gender.