If you were shocked by the jury verdict in the Rittenhouse case then you still believe the misinformation and outright lies. Accusations of racism, white supremacy, and other lies are still spouted as people provide their inaccurate opinions even after facts were presented in court.
Last time we got together I ended my column stating “ ... until pertinent and accurate information is available the logical choice is to not take a position.” I thought that once pertinent and accurate information was available people would take logical positions. Unfortunately, I was wrong and the Rittenhouse trial proved it.
I should have added that it is mandatory for people to take said pertinent and accurate information and digest it. Allow your initial gut reaction to subside. Allow your knee-jerk reactions and emotions to simmer down. Soon, the sting and emotion will give way to reason and logic. The Rittenhouse trial was televised making it incredibly easy to have access to the facts in real-time.
If one chose not to seek facts and still expressed a strong opinion then he is a problem-maker. This causes division when it doesn’t need to.
I was with some friends last weekend and while hanging out and one guy loved to watch his shows on MSNBC, which by many accounts, is far-left leaning in its commentary. One show had a commentator who stated that had a Black person been in Rittenhouse’s shoes he wouldn’t have made it to trial because he would have been killed (by the police).
Let’s look at some evidence. On the FBI website there is a page that shows the breakdown of arrests by race and crime. There were nearly 1.8 million arrests of Black individuals for various crimes in 2019. Of those, there were 258,692 arrests for violent crimes.
Consider the facts presented by the FBI. There were just under two million overall arrests with hundreds-of-thousands for violent crimes. That is a lot of interactions between law enforcement and Black Americans. Yet the narrative the left would have you believe is that any interaction by a Black American with a law enforcement officer will result in a high likelihood of murder.
While my friend’s show was on, I couldn’t help saying something when the narrative of the commentator was an outright lie. It was at that point that my friend said that Rittenhouse shouldn’t have brought the gun over state lines. I said he didn’t. Then he said, well, yeah, his mom did. Again, I said that didn’t happen.
I informed my friend that the gun was already in Wisconsin and it was in the possession of someone Rittenhouse knows. Rittenhouse received the gun after his arrival. My friend stopped talking for a minute and thought about what I had just said. He was genuinely surprised. After more than a year of listening to the disinformation about Rittenhouse bringing a gun across state lines, my friend finally heard the truth.
Later, I listened to a recording of the remarks made by Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, after the verdict. He said something that I feel needs to be restated: “A prosecutor is supposed to seek the truth.”
I am pro-law and order. That means seeking truth and justice where an injustice was done. I believe the person ultimately tasked with that goal is a prosecutor. The prosecutor must have compassion for the crime victim while still ensuring the emotions do not override logic.
The prosecutor should be the one who seeks the truth no matter where it leads. In the Rittenhouse case the prosecutor was more interested in winning at any cost. He did exactly what far too many other Americans did in this case. He believed the lies and disinformation. He based his position on bad information which is why he lost. He didn’t have the truth on his side.
Do you want to avoid this when presenting your position? Speak the truth by seeking facts and taking the time to digest them.
