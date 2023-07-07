Editor’s note: This editorial was published by the Lewiston Tribune and written by Tribune Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase.
Don’t say you weren’t warned.
If you’re looking for a compelling reason to wrest control of the Idaho primary election from an increasingly narrow band of GOP insiders, the Idaho Republican Party has just handed you one.
As evidenced by its summer meeting at Challis last week, the GOP is in the midst of a purge.
Silenced from voting on the party’s executive committee are leaders of the Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Federation of Republican Women.
Censured were Idaho Gov. Brad Little and the 14 House Republicans — including Lewiston’s Lori McCann — who sustained his veto of a bill promising school and public librarians with legal harassment if they distributed materials loosely deemed to be “harmful to minors.” This year, librarians were threatened with $2,500 fines. Last year’s version — also defeated — would have subjected them to criminal prosecution.
Pressured with expulsion from the GOP’s good graces was any elected official who had the independence to veer from absolute loyalty to a platform passed by the Republican Party’s clique of precinct captains and party officers. Their views presumably trump those of the Republicans who actually go to the polls and decide who should win the party’s nomination.
Even more troubling, however, is what they have in store for the already-closed GOP primary election.
Apparently, barring anyone unwilling to publicly declare affiliation with the Republican Party from the most consequential election in a one-party state isn’t rigging the game enough. That’s despite the fact that more than a decade of closed GOP primary elections has tilted the political axis of Idaho’s Legislature toward the fringe, landed an extremist in the attorney general’s office and so intimidated the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation that it refuses to speak truth to its political base.
Last week, the Republican leadership flirted with — and then rejected — a rule that would have barred anyone previously affiliated with a political party other than the GOP from voting in the Republican primary effectively for two years. Today, an unaffiliated voter can register as a Republican at the polls and cast a ballot. But a registered Democrat or Libertarian must formally declare allegiance to the Republican Party two months in advance — before he knows who’s running for office — in order to vote in the GOP primary in May.
Nor is this the first time.
Earlier this year, GOP leaders toyed with the idea of denying anyone — including independents — from access to the Republican Party ballot unless he registered with the party 12 months in advance.
Ticket-splitters would have faced even harsher treatment. Anyone who contributed money to “more than one candidate of a different political party” or gave cash to “a different political party” would be barred from voting in a GOP primary for 25 months.
In other words, about one of every four registered voters would be out in the cold. Those are precisely the kind of voters that more mainstream Republicans, such as Little or Congressman Mike Simpson, rely upon to prevail when challenged in their party’s primary elections.
Nor will that be the end of it.
The idea of closing what had been Idaho’s traditionally open primary elections seemed like a crackpot idea — until it finally prevailed with the GOP convention and then in the federal courts. Who’s to say the same thing couldn’t happen again, this time ratcheting down the primary electorate to a sliver of Idaho voters who want to take the Gem State even further toward the right?
This political toxin has an antidote, however.
People of all political persuasions, along with Reclaim Idaho, are banding together to place on the 2024 ballot and then pass an open primary initiative.
It would start with a top-four primary. Voters of any affiliation can vote for any candidate, and those candidates who place fourth or above — regardless of party label — would advance to the general election in November.
In the fall, there would be an instant runoff — or ranked choice voting. Now used in Alaska, Maine, some communities in Utah and — possibly — soon in Nevada, that system enables voters to state their first, second and third preferences. If no candidate wins an outright majority, the least successful drops out and the second and third voter preferences are split among the remaining candidates until someone achieves 50% plus 1.
Sure, that requires a bit of an adjustment for the voter.
But if you have any reservations about making that kind of change, consider what the GOP has in store for you. Left to their own devices, they will stick you out in the political wilderness.