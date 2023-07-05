Editor’s note: This editorial was published by the Lewiston Tribune and written by Tribune Opinion page editor Marty Trillhaase.
The amount of money Idahoans have voluntarily taxed themselves to shore up their public schools isn’t dropping.
Nor is this money going for extras — in spite of the fact that these property taxes are called supplemental levies.
What that tells you is that, in spite of recent gains in state support for schools, Idaho lawmakers have a long way to go before they satisfy their obligation under the state constitution to maintain a “general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Earlier this year, the Legislature carried out its historic commitment to allocate more than $330 million in new funding for public education.
But as the year began, Idahoans had approved $217.4 million in local property taxes — the second-highest level in 12 years.
Utilizing a recently passed law that requires school districts to detail how that money is spent, Idaho Education News’ Kevin Richert examined ballot language from 45 districts that raised $95.1 million for the next school year.
Here’s what he found:
At least half — more than $48.9 million — went toward paying teacher and staff salaries and benefits.
Transportation — at least $7.5 million.
Extracurricular activities — at least $7.3 million.
School safety — at least $6.9 million.
Curriculum and supplies — at least $4.3 million.
Technology — at least $2.4 million.
What that buys is enough money for some schools to meet the market rate for teacher compensation as well as pay for the extra educators Idaho won’t provide in order to reduce the number of students in each classroom. Of the 16,600 teachers working in Idaho public schools last year, 8.5% relied on federal funds or supplemental levies.
It also reflects the fact that many of those working in staff positions — bus drivers, cooks and custodians — are being lured away as the labor shortage drives up wages elsewhere.
And while smaller class sizes and hiring the most qualified teacher possible may not be an absolute necessity, can there be any doubt that something’s off-balance when the state appropriation doesn’t cover basics such as transportation, curriculum, supplies and technology?
Here are a few snapshots from north central Idaho:
Genesee — Its $1.185 million supplemental levy covers a third of the district’s salary and benefits. The extra money also enables Genesee to add seven extra teachers to its staff.
Potlatch — With the extra $1.6 million local property taxpayers provide, the district employs paraprofessionals and other staffers who address behavioral issues, notably students with disabilities.
Lewiston — About 36% of the district’s $55 million budget comes from local taxpayers. Without it, the district would lose the extra 27 teachers it hires beyond the 240 positions the state provides. Also at risk would be as many as 124 of its 212 classified employees. Not every elementary school would have a counselor to help deal with, among other things, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That said, the district is on track to lower its levy a year earlier than planned, which could translate into a $1.5 million property tax break.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, the co-chairperson of the Legislature’s budget-writing committee, no doubt speaks for many when she asks why local levies remain stubbornly high in the face of the Legislature’s budget boosts.
Why did districts push for more levies, she asked, when they “knew there was a lot more money coming?”
To start with, a shift from a funding formula based on enrollment to one tied to average daily attendance may wind up transferring as much as $115 million of the new money into a rainy day account.
Then there’s inflation. If you figure costs rising in the range of 7% last year, that accounts for roughly half of the new money.
What’s left has to be spread around in a state where population growth is generating enrollment gains.
One robust appropriation — or even a series of them — doesn’t erase the fact that during the past decade, Idaho governors and lawmakers dug themselves into a deep hole with the lowest per pupil expenditures in the country and some of the least competitive teacher salaries in the region.
Other states have not quit investing in their public schools to allow Idaho a chance to catch up.
Meanwhile, as Richert notes, much of Idaho’s long-term school spending is precariously supported by short-term levies subject to voter approval every couple of years or, in Lewiston’s case, every five years.
There’s reason for concern.
Born of inflation and rising property taxes, voter fatigue is setting in. Lewiston’s supplemental levy won 63% approval in March — but that’s the lowest margin in 25 years. It won five years ago with 81.2%.
Lawmakers also have put their thumbs on the scales, eliminating the March election when many schools put their requested levy on the ballot.
So you better hope this year’s robust increase in state support is only the beginning.