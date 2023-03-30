Idaho’s new abortion laws are driving away doctors

Brock

By North Idaho standards, Sandpoint is a fairly big, bustling community. Since the 1950s, a lot of babies have been born in its hospital, Bonner General Health, but that long run is coming to an end. Changing demographics — and short-sighted politics — are forcing the hospital to close its obstetrical department.

The number of deliveries at Bonner General has been declining for years, but it’s the ham-handed meddling of politicians in Boise that finally pushed the hospital to cut the cord. Its obstetrical department will close in May.

In a news release earlier this month, hospital administrators pointedly referred to Idaho’s “legal and political climate” as one of the reasons behind the decision. Spoiler alert: Idaho’s new abortion laws are at the bottom of it all.