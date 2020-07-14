Idealism is the ultimate pragmatism

A perfect world is unattainable, a social asymptote toward which civilization curves. Pragmatically, we approach it gradually, recognizing, as with any asymptote, we will never reach it. The asymptote itself moves. The bar is raised. The perfection we seek changes as society evolves toward ever-higher ideals.
Recent decades have witnessed growing consensus that Earth faces a arming trend unprecedented in human history. The as-yet uncontrollable COVID-19 pandemic sweeping our world distracts us from other social upheavals driven by racial, economic, gender, and related injustices. Climate change exacerbates these; politicians compete to assign blame. Perhaps, instead of endless blaming, it’s time to recognize our collective global vulnerability that transcends borders.
For example, in March of 1997 I wore face masks on the streets of Beijing as dust from the Gobi Desert swept the city from the west. Two days later, my son emailed, “We got some of your Beijing dust in Seattle.” Vestiges were found in the western foothills of the Rockies. Two weeks ago, a “Godzilla” Saharan dust cloud crossed our Gulf Coast after a 5,000-mile journey across the Atlantic, bringing respiratory damage to humans and surging as far north as our high plains.
These nonhuman enemies assault our collective security. They compel recognition that there is no “them.” Only “us.” Global warming and COVID-19 exacerbate rampant social injustices throughout the world. In response, world statesmen are recognizing the need for a global superstructure that brings all nations together, similar, but not identical, to the governing superstructure created by the United States of America.
Those United States, though far from perfect, have for the past century maintained a leadership role throughout the world. This hegemony — “dominance of one group over another, supported by legitimating norms and ideas” — seems at odds with our original tendency toward isolationism.
Even before independence, Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” presented numerous arguments for shunning alliances. George Washington’s “Farewell Address” emphasized isolationism: “The great rule of conduct for us,” he said, “is to have with [foreign nations] as little political connection as possible.” Thomas Jefferson’s inaugural address spoke of “peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations; entangling alliances with none.”
Since those ideas were first expressed, the two oceans that buffered us from external political influences have shrunk to wading pools. The world continues to shrink until we rub shoulders with global neighbors. Our beautiful blue marble, photographed from space, floats gracefully in vast blackness.
Our nation was conceived in rebellion and birthed in revolution. At that time, ideals that spawned that revolution were unique. No nation had built such a foundation. We haven’t come close to achieving those ideals, but we’re closer than when we started. Recent events seem to urge us to fulfill the dream expressed in “all men are created equal.”
Such an ideal transcends color, gender, education, or socio-economic status. It begs for justice — a level playing field on which all humans have equal opportunity to develop their potential as they wish. It begs for recognition that humankind is one, as attested by the human genome. That genome is not uniform. Except for monozygous twins, “no two humans on Earth share exactly the same genomic sequence.” Our infinite diversity is our greatest natural resource. Rather than demonizing and weaponizing it, we must celebrate it.
That diversity is the source of infinite creativity — our best science, literature, art, music, sculpture, and even government result from that diversity. We differ in capacities distributed throughout our humanity. Until all people are given the chance, as individuals of capacity, to grow and develop, without prejudicial fetters, equity will never prevail. Our current crises provide opportunities as well as “obligation to rethink, reset and redesign a sustainable recovery,” as observed in a recent investment report.
We can start by trying to implement that highest of ideals, the golden rule. Found in all faiths, yet perhaps unattainable, that ideal underlies much of civilization. It’s shared globally, though each of us recognizes, pragmatically, that we can approach it only asymptotically.
But individually we can still try to approach it. Stated more simply, as my home-schooling daughter Linda says, “Children, learn to share the sandbox!”
Pete Haug has been thinking globally for most of his life. His wife and draconian editor, Jolie, prevents him from embarrassing himself in print (and elsewhere). He welcomes comments at petes.pen9@gmail.com.