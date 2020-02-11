Ideology vs.facts; Reduce abortions byreducing need

A letter writer to this newspaper recently made several unsupported claims about abortion and indicated in a subsequent letter she relied in part on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Let’s see ...
Claim 1: “Women continue to die from abortions, just as much as they did before it was legalized.”
The CDC has operated a “Pregnancy Mortality Surveillance System” since 1986. The most recent data shows that two women likely died of complications from legal, induced abortions in 2015, and there was a third woman for which the association was uncertain. The CDC also operates an abortion surveillance program (since 1969), which reported 636,902 abortions in 2015. That translates to a mortality rate of 0.47 deaths per 100,000 abortions. In 1975 the number of deaths per legal abortion was 3 per 100,000, which means more than 6 times more deaths than at present. Things have obviously improved.
In contrast, the CDC reports that average U.S. “pregnancy-related mortality” in 2015 was 17.2 per 100,000, which means pregnancy offers a risk of death 36 times greater than having a legal, induced abortion. Pregnancy presents real risks of death; abortion presents far less risk.
Claim 2: Abortion services are a eugenics plot because these services are used disproportionately by minorities.
Nonwhites do access more abortion services. According to Guttmacher Institute, the incidence of abortion services for black women is 27.1 per 1,000 women aged 15-44, vs. 10 per 1,000 for white women. Notably, a black woman is also 243 percent more likely to die from pregnancy — or childbirth-related causes compared to a white woman.
A 2013 paper published in BMC Women’s Health reported that abortions are sought for a number of reasons, but the most common reason (40 percent) reported by 954 surveyed women was financial. According to another article by the Center for American Progress (Feb. 21, 2018), the median wealth for black and Hispanic families was $17,600 and $20,700, respectively, compared with a median wealth of $171,000 for white families. The reasons for needing an abortion are complex and include genuine financial barriers. Blaming a eugenics agenda is intellectually lazy.
Claims 3 & 4: “Among other health hazards, abortion increases a women’s risk for breast cancer … post-abortive women are more likely to suffer serious emotional side effects from their abortions.”
A 2004 publication in The Lancet summarized results from 53 epidemiological studies including 83,000 women with breast cancer from 16 countries. The authors found no increase in the risk of breast cancer from either spontaneous or induced abortion. This lack of linkage between abortion and breast cancer was reaffirmed in 2018 by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the National Cancer Institute. I don’t know to what, exactly, the letter writer meant by “other health hazards,” but I’m guessing the statement is equally disingenuous.
A 2013 study published in Perspectives on Sexual and Reproductive Health reported survey results between 2008 and 2010 at 30 U.S. abortion facilities (843 women). Most women (95 percent) who had an abortion felt it was the right decision. When comparing women who received the abortion with those denied (having just exceeded the facility gestation limit), those denied felt less relief and happiness, and felt more anger and regret. Not surprisingly, however, women who had to seek an abortion despite having a planned pregnancy were more likely to feel negative about the abortion.
The most effective means for reducing the incidence of abortion is to reduce the need for abortion. That comes with comprehensive healthcare and access to low cost and effective contraception. Such services translate into healthier families and healthier communities.
Naturally, our vile president and his GOP sycophants are doing their best to reduce the ability of women to access such services here and abroad (with full support of the religious right). And this same crowd may yet get to celebrate the reversal of Roe v. Wade under the Mitch McConnell Supreme Court. The U.S. already has the worst pregnancy-related mortality rate of the industrialized world, and this will only get worse when the government forces everyone to abide by the ideology of the religious right.
Doug Call is a microbiologist. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.