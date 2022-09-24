Immigration stunt underscores urgency for real reform

John L. Micek

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to airlift 48 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to the island resort of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., last week was depthless in its cruelty and cynicism, evoking the worst of America’s nativist and segregationist history.

But if there was one benefit to this singular act of exploitation for shameless political gain, it’s that it has refocused broader public attention on our national failure to address immigration reform during a campaign season in which it is an animating issue for Republicans.

And with control of Congress, and governor’s mansions across the country on the ballot on Nov. 8, DeSantis’ cruelty also should underline the stakes of a Republican takeover for voters whom data show favor a welcoming immigration policy, but who don’t necessarily put reform at the top of their priorities list.

