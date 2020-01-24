In praise of Joe Schmick and common sense

Hats off to Joe Schmick for his continued opposition to the $2,700 fine levied against the city of Pullman by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industry for the way our firemen handled the flood rescue on Grand Avenue in April. It’s refreshing to know that someone in state government has some common sense. This is a prime example of applying rules and regulations too literally without using good judgment. I shudder to think of the damage this incident could incur with regard to the way future emergencies are handled. To criticize those rescuers for their failure to follow the letter of the regulations is ludicrous. Their innovative thinking and quick response meant 22 people were saved quickly, including one infant, without injury.
In all the years I’ve lived here, I’ve not known of any serious flooding caused by Missouri Flat Creek. The flood in 1948 was probably the worst of the lot in terms of disrupting Pullman life. There were several feet of water in the Washington Hotel and JCPenney and water lapped at the door of Corner Drug. The town was cut in two and we missed school. Most of that water either came through Moscow or Union Flat Creek. Faculty and employees of then Washington State College who lived in the south and west were cut off from those in the north. I also seem to remember the water topped several bridges. All this was probably caused by the same weather systems that flooded Vanport, Ore., that week.
Getting back to our current situation, I have nothing but praise for the quick thinking by our firemen. To criticize them for not taking the time to put on full regalia is unreasonable. What does fire gear have to do with flooding? I should think a helmet would be all the necessary gear they might need and the firemen I saw in the pictures were wearing helmets and coats.Maybe some weren’t, but so what? I should think the added weight of that gear would be more hindering than helpful in this situation. They were criticized for not driving the backhoe themselves instead of the fellow who regularly used it. Why? I would think he would be more used to the job, and I’ve heard no criticism of his performance.
In emergency situations, seconds can often make the difference between life and death. To suggest the firemen take time to suit up or to take time to haggle over who would do what makes no sense whatsoever.
The $2,700 seems a paltry sum, but when I think of the flood barriers or better equipment that money could buy, my blood boils. It reminds me of the saying, “cutting off your nose to spite your face.” It makes no sense. Sure, if they had criticisms of the way things were handled, they should speak up. But to second guess their approach to the dilemma, and nitpick the rule violations — decisions made on the spur of the moment that did the job — is ridiculous. I have a feeling that the person in L&I who levied this fine is a person who would stand by helplessly doing nothing because he hadn’t been trained properly or didn’t have the correct gear for the rescue.
So, I say again, hats off to Joe Schmick for going to bat for us and most of all, hats off to those rescuers whose quick thinking and action saved lives. To suggest it should have been handled differently is petty and nonproductive. L&I’s reaction sets a bad example of how to regulate. It is disgusting. I’m all for having sensible rules and regulations to ensure the safety of our responders but let’s underline sensible. These responders deserve praise, not criticism.
Lenna Harding lived her first 20 and past 43 years in Pullman. A longtime League of Women Voters member, she served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. lj1105harding@gmail.com.ljharding.com.