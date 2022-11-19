In the end, the local is what really matters

Chuck Pezeshki

 Mike Beiser

Even if the totals are not exactly final, the election has officially passed. As I predicted, the House went to the GOP, and the Senate was a nailbiter down to the end. As of this writing, it is in the hands of the Democrats, and I’m pretty sure it will stay there.

Patty Murray was reelected in the Senator. Cathy McMorris Rodgers easily held on to her position in the House of Representatives. Regardless of how I feel about either of these individuals, nothing really changed. In the big picture, democracy in the United States did not end. Neither woke communists or jackbooted fascists even marched in the street. Violence that was predicted on a national scale did not come to pass.

And the likely scenario that our federal government will remain bloated, corrupt and inefficient will certainly be realized. Which means that we’ve moved back into another two years in which the top-level of our government will not do much except rip off the pig in different hunks, for different constituencies, with the goal of reaching for political gains in the next election. Even Donald Trump signed up to run for president again. Talk about nothing changing.

