In tough spot, Pullman police chief makes the tough call

Thankfully, in Pullman and Whitman County, we find the climate is mostly police friendly, however that doesn’t mean everyone supports the police.
On Wednesday, Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins authored a news release that has divided the community. Frankly, the mask proclamation started the divide but now the chief has taken a stance. Prior to Wednesday, the police department took an educational approach. They wanted to encourage and educate the public about wearing masks. But Wednesday the department took the stance that they would enforce the governor’s proclamation demanding people wear masks.
The news release outlined some of the enforcement actions and the possible penalties that could be levied against someone not following the governor’s proclamation. I have read the comments from people in relation to this news release. It has been met with those who have praised the decisions. People wrote about seeing large numbers of individuals not wearing masks while they are out and about. There is praise from those who believe that wearing a mask is the right thing to do and believe it will help protect the community.
Others were critical of the orders. The news release has been linked to tyrannical government, brown shirts, and even straight-up comparisons to the Holocaust and Nazism.
Jenkins, no doubt, will hear from those who are not happy about the new stance by the police. At the same time he will hear from those who are very happy about his decision. How will this shake out over the next few weeks is yet to be seen. It gets sticky for the police officers dealing with sensitive medical information. I am sure many people claim they cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition which is their way to skirt wearing a mask.
I have had many discussions with people about COVID-19 and masks. Frequently, they want to talk about the beginning of the pandemic and that we were told to not wear masks. I remind them that information about this virus is ever changing and information that is even a few weeks old could be incredibly out-of-date. I remind them at one time people thought HIV could be transmitted by touching the same surface that was touched by someone with HIV. Today, we know better. The same concept could be said for COVID knowledge. Each day we learn more and we must be willing to keep abreast of the changing information and change our behaviors.
I have heard the argument that the virus is way smaller than the mesh on the cloth masks. Because of that fact the tiny virus would make it right through the mask. They have chosen to ignore how the masks are meant to protect. A large value of wearing the mask is to help stop the droplets one sheds when talking and breathing. Some of the droplets that are expelled are being stopped by the mask. The virus uses the droplets as a carrier. Therefore, if you stop some of the droplets you stop some of the virus spread.
The ultimate question is whether or not the chief had any alternatives. His hope to use education rather than enforcement only works if those who are contacted will heed the education and change their habits. However, as the students returned there have been large parties and gatherings which fly in the face of the governor’s proclamation.
The residents are demanding that something is done. Jenkins is in a difficult place. He can do nothing, and if there is an increase in cases and transmission he will be blamed. If he chooses to enforce the proclamation he will be accused of breaching people’s constitutional rights and he will be branded a tyrant. If you have never been placed in such a position you probably cannot fully appreciate the decision that was made.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.