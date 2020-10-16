Incumbent needs to help us out of polar paralysis

If my political antenna is vibrating properly, there isn’t much of a race for the House seat in Washington’s 9th Legislative District, Pos. 1.
Sadly, the choice of candidates is between conservative incumbent Republican Mary Dye and even more conservative Libertarian Party of Washington treasurer Brett Borden.
Dye has represented her district well during her past two terms, but she is missing an opportunity to help lead voters out of the polar paralysis that has grown ever more rigid and dysfunctional during the last three or four decades.
It is difficult to imagine Borden even making a race of this election.
Dye is spared facing even a moderate Democrat, much less a liberal one. It’s difficult to imagine Whitman County Republicans voting her out of office.
Fortunately, she does talk with Democrats and occasionally climbs over the huge wall that protects politicians from mixing with the evil denizens on the other side.
I know Mary personally. I like and respect her; but she could become a more effective leader if she moderated on a few contemporary issues.
Can anyone imagine Whitman County Republicans punishing her by voting for Borden on a social issue or two? Surely there are voters in her district who are Libertarians, even some Republican farmers who apparently don’t know how Libertarians feel about farm subsidy programs.
One of the opportunities on which Mary could provide true leadership would be to support Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive orders aimed at controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her call for reining in executive powers on the pandemic is both mind-boggling and frightening.
The Daily News reported Oct. 13 that Mary wants legislative input on combating pandemics such as COVID-19. Sorry, Mary, but I don’t think you thought this one through very well.
Legislature is purposely a slow and hopefully meditative process. Crises, including natural disasters, demand quick, even instant reaction. Decisions sometimes need to be made long before legislators can even put their pants and shoes on and get to Olympia. Even worse, a damning, partisan political donnybrook would break out before legislators could gulp down their first cup of coffee.
Republican science deniers would pooh-pooh the need for strenuous measures to tamp down and control the pandemic as it races out ahead of government action.
Mary resents assertions sometimes made that she is beholden to farmers at the expense of city folk. Like all politicians on the campaign trail she says she represents all voters in her district.
But, in office they quickly demonstrate fealty for their base. Often, they justify positions based on their personal beliefs — religious and otherwise.
That’s not looking out for everyone.
Legislators aren’t, or shouldn’t be, elected to pursue their personal philosophies. Their views should be informed much more broadly, giving respect and credence to other ideologies and seeking compromise in the interest of all.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State faculty member and a Pullman resident since 1972. He encourages email — pro and con — to terence@moscow.com.