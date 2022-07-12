Information please; it’s really important

Before rotary dials, telephones had female operators waiting to connect you to your intended conversationalist. Seconds after you picked up the earpiece, a warm, friendly voice would ask politely, “Number please.” If you didn’t know the number of the person you were calling, you’d reply, “Information please,” and another operator would work with you to provide that number. You’d thank her, hang up, pick up again and respond confidently to the operator’s query. She’d put the call through, and you’d chat. “Information Please,” a popular radio show from 1938 to 1951, drew its name from that common telephone experience.
Today, thirst for information of all stripes is ubiquitous. Electronic searches return “facts”that are far less reliable than a simple telephone number. Internet-based information encompasses a broad spectrum of credibility. Fact-checking websites rate and rank media sites; other websites rate and rank those fact-checking websites. What better proof of infinity!
We all have to deal with the information tsunami — to tame, to vet, filter, interpret and internalize it. We must extract meaningful, fact-based nuggets from words, images and sounds that inundate us. We rely on those nuggets to guide our decisions daily, from what to have for lunch to whom to vote for — from unimportant to very important.
Ideally, news stories report facts, sometimes, for clarity, with a bare minimum of interpretation. Opinion pages publish cartoons, columns and letters to the editor, all opinions based on blends of facts and beliefs. Facts cited are often hard to come by, most are unsubstantiated, but it’s our responsibility to ourselves to ferret them out if we’re going to respond, to make decisions based on that information. Most importantly, we need to examine our own motives and biases as we filter incoming information.
A letter to this paper asks, “What media do you trust for your news?” It begins, “The discrepancy between what the mainstream media report and what conservative media report is getting even more mind-boggling than it was. The consequences are scary.”
I agree. Discrepancies among media across the political spectrum are disquieting, at best. That gap reflects a dangerous threat to our democracy. For years I’ve been trying to understand that gap. My early writing career included newspapering, first editing a rural weekly, then reporting for a metropolitan daily. Back in those days, when we still used hot lead for type, reporters I worked with were seriously honest about what they wrote. They represented mainstream media at its finest. We all had biases, but integrity demanded we set those biases aside as we reported news of the day.
The letter mentioned began, “There should be headlines this week about the research recently coming out showing that massive, organized ballot fraud occurred in the U.S. 2020 election.” The “research” was by True the Vote, “a conservative vote-monitoring organization … whose stated objective is stopping voter fraud,” according to Wikipedia. “Since 2020, True the Vote has become known for its support for the disproven conspiracy theory” about Joe Biden’s election victory. Disproven.
“The group repeatedly claimed that they possessed evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election, and solicited millions of dollars in donations, but never released any evidence. The organization was the primary source for the disproven Dinesh D’Souza film ‘2,000 Mules.’ ” This film was mentioned in that letter as the source of the “research.”
I responded to that letter with one of my own, “Always check your source.”
For this column, I searched on “ballot fraud using cellphone geolocation data,” my keyword interpretation of the original letter’s substance. Results varied, but consensus was substantially what Wikipedia reported. Those still believing the claims of that letter, True the Vote, and “2,000 Mules” would do well to conduct their own internet searches, even as they soul-search their own motives.
I’ve never belonged to a political party. I embrace ideals in both and have voted for candidates from both. I research facts independently, trying to choose intelligently, using sources that, while not infallible, are usually reliable. I strongly encourage others to do the same.
I like to think growing up during the “information please” era steered me in the right direction.
Haug and Jolie, his editor and wife of 60 years, discuss topics like these over dinner. Contact Pete at petes.pen9@gmail.com. His internet posts are at spokanefavs.com/author/peter-haug/.