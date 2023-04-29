Inslee: Rules for thee but not for me

The king of Washington, Jay Inslee, is never done trying to control the lives of his subjects. Centuries ago, such tactics led to revolution. Today, it will probably lead to an online petition and that will be too much effort for some people to demonstrate their displeasure.
Inslee is pushing for changes that negatively affect people with no viable alternatives. He is pushing for changes that will affect how many residents live and work. Inslee doesn’t care. As our ruler he gets to utilize the very things he is working to limit for us regular folk.
His royal highness limited the ability of the peons of Washington the rights to travel and to protection.
Part of his plan for being green includes stopping us from having the right to purchase a vehicle of our choosing. He has decided that next decade we can only choose from vehicles that please him. His cap-and-trade system is nothing more than a money grab.
The state will limit the emission amount of what they consider greenhouse gases. Then the state will auction off the rights to utilize these arbitrary units of allowable gases for a particular period. Simple supply and demand will tell you that the cost of these units will increase. Only the biggest and wealthiest business will survive. The other will be forced to close doors.
For those in Moscow, you will need to make sure you fuel up there before making any trips to Washington. For those of us in Washington, trips to Idaho will always include filling up the car. At the beginning of the year a huge per-gallon tax was imposed on fuel in Washington. This tax increase greatly pleases the king.
The tax increase is very obvious at the pump. I do not remember a time when there has been a bigger discrepancy of fuel costs between Pullman and Moscow.
Never you worry about our king. He will utilize fuel and not worry about the taxes the rest of us pay. He wants to make it painful for you to drive.
He doesn’t want people to live in the country. He wants everyone stacked on top of each other. To utilize public transit or walk everywhere, while stepping over human waste. In all reality, it’s much easier to control you when you don’t have the freedom to easily move about.
When he went to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, Scotland, do you suppose he went utilizing only green-energy transportation sources? Do you think he flew commercial and sat in coach? I highly doubt it. Remember the ruling elites have a saying “rules for thee but not for me.”
He would love to ban all firearms but the King knows when the peasants might rebel. So, he will play the game of erosion. In this case, it starts with taking a small chunk out of legal gun ownership. He knows that in this state large swaths of people drink the Kool-Aid about scary looking guns.
It’s an undeniable fact he is starting a gun grab. He knows the scary guns are simple to ban. They’re the low hanging fruit. Ask yourself what is the end game? He bans the purchase and import of scary looking semi-automatic rifles but doesn’t do anything to eliminate those already legally owned.
This is where the small chunk concept comes into play. Now that the ban is in place, the next step is to continue to extend the ban to nonscary looking semi-automatic rifles. As the push to ban additional guns takes shape, have no doubt the king will feel we are ready for confiscation.
Don’t forget the king isn’t worried about protection. He has plenty of armed security around at all times.
Whether it is raising the prices the common folks pay to drive to work or the ability to protect ourselves, Inslee doesn’t care. The ruling elite makes rules that will not affect them. Remember their motto: Rules for thee but not for me.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.