Inslee: Rules for thee but not for me

Anderson

The king of Washington, Jay Inslee, is never done trying to control the lives of his subjects. Centuries ago, such tactics led to revolution. Today, it will probably lead to an online petition and that will be too much effort for some people to demonstrate their displeasure.

Inslee is pushing for changes that negatively affect people with no viable alternatives. He is pushing for changes that will affect how many residents live and work. Inslee doesn’t care. As our ruler he gets to utilize the very things he is working to limit for us regular folk.

His royal highness limited the ability of the peons of Washington the rights to travel and to protection.